January 8, 2026

MERCHANDISE

EMPLOYMENT

Assistant Ticketing Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Service Ambassador, 2) Assistant Ticketing Manager and 3) Setup Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/8/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-904676.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TAMMY INGRAM; JOHN O. MORRISON, II; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY O. MORRISON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELLIE F. MORRISON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 724 84th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-11-4-005-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 22, in Block 169, according to the Survey of Second Addition to South Highlands of East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 76, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023078101 as follows: LOT 22 BLK 169 SO HGLDS OF EAST LAKE 2ND ADD)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT1/8/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904893.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEE E. LODER; JUANITA R. LODER; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; REGIONS MORTGAGE, INC., as successor by merger to REAL ESTATE FINANCING, INC.; BALTIMORE FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION; HEALTHCARE COST CONTAINMENT UNITED ASSOCIATION, INC., as successor to HEALTH CREDIT UNION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1404 23rd Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-25-2-030-021.000

Legal Description: Lot 26, Block 1, according to Sudduth Realty Company’s Resurvey of Block 667 Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13 Page 63 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111470 as follows: LOT 26 BLK 1 SUDDUTH RLTY CO SUB OF BLK 667 BHM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Gymnasium Addition and Renovation to Locust Fork High School Package A: Administration Area Lobby and D Blount County for the State of Alabama and the Blount County Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Career Technical Education Center at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT1/8/2025

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN THE INTEREST OF:

D. JR , SEX M , AGE 1, DOB 07/2023, CASE #2025-JV-JR-0040

CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, BLAKE HIGGINBOTHAM, ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHERS; AND ANYONE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD BORN TO MCKAYLA STORY

You are notified that a Petition for Finding of Dependency with Guardianship Placed with Maternal Grandparents was filed against you in said court on 4/10/25, an Order for Service by Publication was entered on December 1, 2025.

YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before Monroe County Juvenile Court, being held at Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/12/26 at 8:30 o’clock a.m., for a hearing following service by publication being held at the Monroe County Justice Center in Forsyth, Georgia. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P. O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk.

WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 1st day of December, 2025.

CLERK, MONROE COUNTY COURT

BT1/8/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9986191), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, FEBRUARY 4, 2026, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 PS 01 – FIVE MILE CREEK WEST PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes renovation of the wet well, repair to structural concrete and coatings, replacement of pumps, piping and valves, electrical improvements to meet NFPA 820, demolition of existing electrical building and replacement of electrical equipment including a new generator.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BID/CONTRACTS “to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” To “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects). Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only).Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty (540) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 270-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JANUARY 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at 205-325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JANUARY 28, 2026.All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JANUARY 9, 2026. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until the times noted below on January 29, 2026 for this project:

“HVAC Upgrades at South Shades Crest Elementary, Hoover Hall, and Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office” Each facility will be an individual bid package as follows:

Package A – Re-bid: South Shades Crest Elementary (1:30 PM CST)

Package B – Re-bid: Hoover Hall (2:00 PM CST)

Package C – Re-bid: Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office (2:30 PM CST)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Hoover City Schools Maintenance Facility, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 at 10:30AM CST January 20, 2026 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT1/8/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CLARKSVILLE

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

CASE NUMBER: CC-22-CV-2217

IN RE: CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER

You are ordered to appear and defend an action filed against you entitled CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER which has been filed in Circuit Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee, and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times and send a copy to the plaintiffs’ attorney at the address listed below. In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Ordered 09/19/2025, by Judge Joel Wallace Attorney for Plaintiff

Amy C. Bates

412 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

931-919-5060

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Track resurfacing for Central High School Track

For Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OWNER PROJECT #: 2025-6

Sealed proposals will be received by Mr. Edward Smith, Executive Director of Facilities, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Central Office, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, until 2:00 PM CT on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, at which time they will be opened and read aloud. Only bids received by Certified Mail, FedEx, DHL, UPS, or In Person will be accepted.

Contractors must visit the site prior to bidding. Project location: Central High School, 905 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Bidders must carry general liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Bids shall exclude taxes and be submitted on forms provided by the Owner’s Representative. No bid may be withdrawn for 90 days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any proposal or waive technical errors.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education for 5% of the bid amount (max $10,000) must accompany each bid. Performance and payment bonds are required at contract signing.

Bidders exceeding State Licensing Board limits must be licensed under Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama (1975) and must list their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bid documents may be obtained by emailing jana@gamedayassociates.com. Only documents issued through this process are endorsed by the Owner/Engineer. Addenda will be issued only to confirmed bidders. The Owner/Engineer retains all document copyrights.

All RFIs regarding the bid documents shall be sent to Jana Cox at: jana@gamedayassociates.com.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Documents.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Tuscaloosa City Schools, Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Owner’s Representative: Gameday Associates, LLC, Jana Cox, jana@gamedayassociates.com

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Standard Time on Thursday February 5th, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on Thursday February 19th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: Prime General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, Fire-Protection Sub- Contractors, and Audio-Visual Contractors. Each Contractor must have proven experience in their Line of Work.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible “in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39- 2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING INTERIOR RENOVATION – PHASE III

The scope of Work is renovations to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work is an approximately 11,700sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office space on the 9th ﬂoor, an approximately 2,900sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office space on the 10th ﬂoor, RACM abatement & window replacements on both ﬂoors, and audio-visual systems upgrades on the 2nd ﬂoor; located at the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd. Spaces may be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not

be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior, and exterior glazing, abatement, structured

cabling, non-load bearing framing, audio-visual equipment, and millwork.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting Thursday February 19th, 2025. Bid Documents will be distributed via SharePoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 2:00pm CST on Tuesday February 24th, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Conference Room A420, Fourth Floor of the Annex Building at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd, N, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of the project, General Contractors who have been pre-qualiﬁed must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at Room 1, General Services at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Sealed proposals will be publicly opened and read in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270 at 2:00pm CST on Thursday March 12th, 2025. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT1/8/2025

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4340 Pinson Valley pkwy Birmingham, AL 35215 lot 57 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/8/2025

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4340 Pinson Valley pkwy Birmingham, AL 35215 lot 9 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/8/2025

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4200 Northgate trail Pinson AL 35126 lot 29 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9,2026 . The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 15, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/8/2025

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4200 Northgate trail Pinson AL 35126 lot 18 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/8/2025

Public Notice

Looking for information to help locate biological father of Shamar Jamier Sands to ensure he receives the love and support he needs to flourish.edwinasands@gmail.com

BT1/8/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for New Exterior Doors, Lighting and Site Improvements at Huffman Middle School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the replacement of exterior doors, construction of a room housing a new metal framed handicapped ramp, installation of new handicapped ramp, new suspended acoustical ceiling system, new lighting in addition, repaving of existing parking lots, new exterior light fixtures and other work indicated in the contract documents for Huffman Middle School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Wednesday January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CST.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority

Exford LLC, Architect

BT1/8/2025

______________________________