Jefferson County (AL) Democrats Open Qualifying for 2026 Primary Elections

The Jefferson County (AL) Democratic Party announced Friday that candidate qualifying for the 2026 Democratic Primary Election that include races for Jefferson County Commission and Jefferson County Sheriff will open on today Monday, January 5 and close on Friday, January 23.

Qualifying will take place in person at 1601 5th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, during the following dates and times:

Monday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Qualifying will occur only during these designated dates and times. No exceptions will be made for the primary elections, which are scheduled for Tues. May 19.

Josh Coleman, Chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Party, said the qualifying period is an important step in building strong Democratic leadership in the state’s most populous county.

“Jefferson County has made clear that Democratic leadership delivers,” said Coleman. “Candidate qualifying is about sustaining that progress and ensuring we continue to elect leaders who are committed to good governance, strong public services, and representing the diverse communities that make our county thrive.”

Coleman added that the party is focused on encouraging thoughtful, prepared candidates who understand the responsibility of public service.

“The work of governing doesn’t start on Election Day — it starts now,” Coleman said. “We are encouraging candidates who believe in service, accountability, and moving Jefferson County forward to take part in this process.”

The following offices will qualify through the Jefferson County Democratic Party:

Jefferson County Commission (All 5 districts)

Jefferson County Sheriff

Jefferson County Tax Assessor

Jefferson County Tax Collector

Assistant Tax Assessor (Bessemer Division)

Assistant Tax Collector (Bessemer Division)

Jefferson County Board of Education – District 4

Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee

Three (3) men and three (3) women per County Commission District. All candidates must complete the full qualifying process during their in-person visit, including submission of required paperwork and payment of qualifying fees. Candidates who do not complete all required steps will not be considered qualified.

For additional information, candidates and members of the public may visit www.jeffcodems.com or contact Josh Coleman, Chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Party, via email at josh@jeffcodems.com.