Jimmie Hale Mission to Again Open Warming Station During Cold Snap

As temperatures are expected to dip below freezing this week, the City of Birmingham and the Jimmie Hale Mission will reopen an area warming station to provide shelter for those in need.

Men, women, and children seeking warm shelter may stay at the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission will reopen the area warming station on Sunday night, Jan. 11, and Monday night, Jan. 12. It will open each evening at 6 p.m. and remain open until morning, closing once temperatures rise above freezing.

To assist individuals without transportation or with mobility challenges, the Mission will offer free shuttle service from 6 to 7 p.m. each evening from the main entrance of Linn Park at Park Place and 20th Street North. The Mission is also accessible via the Metro Orange Line bus to the Sloss Furnace stop. Return transportation will be provided each morning.

The City of Birmingham is supporting the warming station both financially and through in-kind donations, including cots and a police officer presence. Perryn Carroll, executive director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, said the partnership highlights effective collaboration between nonprofit organizations and local government to better serve the community.

A Birmingham police officer will be at the station.

