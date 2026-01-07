‘Nothing to Do in Birmingham?’ Not So, Says This Networking Group

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

With a new year underway, young professionals across Birmingham are finding fresh ways to connect, collaborate and unwind. One group leading that charge is The Final Pour, a growing networking event series from Birmingham and the surrounding areas.

Organized by Jacques Shelby, Cameron Brown, and Michael Rankin, The Final Pour are helping to shape the city’s professional landscape through conversation and connection.

“We saw a need in Birmingham as far as nightlight and community with younger professionals,” said Brown, who serves as the Community Engagement Officer for the Final Pour. “A lot of young professionals may feel like they don’t have as many options compared to other cities like Birmingham.

To kick off the New Year, The Final Pour held its first event of the year on January 3 with their Rhythm and Intimacy series at Mayawell Bar, located at 2900 4th Avenue South.

The sold out event drew a diverse crowd of professionals from industries ranging from finance and health care to marketing, education, and the arts.

Brown said their events are a blend of casual conversation with intentional networking, creating an atmosphere that felt both social and purposeful.

“We’re just trying to find a way to bring young professionals out , mingle, network with people, and also have a good time,” Brown said.

The Final Pour made its debut in August 2026 with a rooftop soirée that highlighted Birmingham’s growing culture of young professionals who are eager to invest in their city.

“Obviously we know Birmingham has an extensive lineup of clubs, but we felt like something was missing. By having events such as ours, things can be different from those spaces,” said Financial Officer and Logistics Coordinator Jacques Shelby.

The Final Pour has positioned itself as a space where relationships come first. Rather than structured panels or formal programming, the series emphasizes relaxed environments where attendees can meet organically over drinks and conversation.

“Our biggest goal is to kill the narrative that ‘there is nothing to do in Birmingham.’ Our objective is to get rid of that phrase. The Final Pour is going to be the thing that leads the way,” said Shelby.

Since its inception, the group has steadily gained attention through word of mouth and social media, with each event attracting new faces while maintaining a strong sense of familiarity.

Organizers say future events are already in the works, with plans to partner with additional local venues and expand the series throughout the year.

“With Rhythm and Intimacy, we plan on doing this specifically every month,” said Brown.

For all event announcements, follow on Instagram at: @the.finalpour.