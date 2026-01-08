PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

“CELEBRATING DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S BIRTHDAY!!!”

TODAY, JANUARY 8…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**MATCHA TEA MAKING: FROM LEAF TO BOWL, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens with JOSH HAYNES, Chef at Alloy Thai and RITSUKO ASANO who has been teaching Urasenke tea for over 20 years.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FRANKIE WHITE, REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**UNDERGROUND BOOKING 5th ANNUAL BDAY BASH w/ J MICHAEL PHILLIPS & CREMTO SMITH at The Nick.

**VIOLETTE, NO CULTURE, ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE, STAR WITNESS at Saturn.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 5 p.m. at Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar at 4010 Avenue I with food by 1918 Catering Food Truck. Happy Hour at 5, Call 205-213-9097 for more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**RUMOURS ATL: A FLEETWOOD MAC at Iron City.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10…

**MEN’S COFFEE TALK, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Rochelle’s Coffee.

**STRANGELOVE – THE DEPECHE MODE EXPERIENCE at Saturn.

**HIRAETH, GENTRY BLUE, SPUNT FOREST GREEN at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**HOWARD’S UNLIMITED LOUNGE & COCKTAIL BAR, 4010 Avenue I, in Belview Heights opened recently by our own favorite son radio personality and D.J. CHRIS COLEMAN. Check it out for Sunday Brunch with food by 1918 Catering, music and more!! For more, call 205-213-9097. 1918 Catering is the best food for lunch, dinner or your special event. (Take my word.)

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**HARTLEY DEATHERAGE’S SUPERJAM at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

MONDAY, JANUARY 12

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – PARACHUTE SHOW with BOOZEE, C.A. JONES & STINE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FREE – SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15 …

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

** DRIED FLORAL WEATH-MAKING WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – Noon, with TANIS CLIFTON from Happy Trails Flower Farm at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN DAMON DARLING at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE IMPOSTERS TOUR: DROP THE LEASH AND DEAD & BLOATED at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16….

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN D.L. HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS HIGGINS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**VARSITY BLUES at The Nick.

**ALL YOUR FRIENDS: THE INDIE PARTY at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**IRONDALE’S MAYOR JAMES D. STEWART, JR. is KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE FIRST ANNUAL LIVING THE DREAM FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST – Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., January 15, with a 7 a.m. breakfast and a 7:45 a.m. program at the Alabama AGC Conference Center, 5000 Grantswood Road in Irondale. Keynote Address is by MAYOR JAMES D. STEWART, JR. Irondale’s First African American Mayor. Go to www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com for more.

**A BOY NAMED KING: THE MAKING OF A DREAMER – Encore Theatre presents, A Boy Named King: The Making of a Dreamer, January 17- 19 at the Carver Theatre. It is is written and directed by MARC RABY. Before the monument. Before the speeches. Before the Dream that changed the world – there was a boy named King.

Show of The Month

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television, Available on HBO Max, is a powerful exploration of how Black voices have shaped — and reshaped — American television. From early breakthrough moments to modern, groundbreaking series, the documentary traces the struggles, creativity, and resilience behind representation on screen. It highlights trailblazing performers, writers, and producers who challenged stereotypes, opened doors, and created space for authentic Black stories to be told.

More than a history lesson, Seen & Heard shows how television has reflected cultural change and influenced conversations about identity, visibility, and power. The film is both a celebration of progress and a reminder of the work still needed to ensure diverse stories continue to be seen, heard, and valued.

Book of the Month

The Davenport | By Krystal Marquis

Inspired by real history, The Davenports is a rich, spirited historical novel that blends romance, family drama, and lesser-known African American history into an unforgettable read. Set in 1910 Chicago, it follows one of the few Black families of great wealth and status, built on the entrepreneurial success of William Davenport, a formerly enslaved man who founded a thriving carriage company. At its heart are four determined young women—Olivia, Helen, Ruby, and Amy-Rose—as they navigate love, ambition, societal expectations, and personal growth in a rapidly changing world. Olivia’s path to love takes unexpected turns, Helen defies gender norms with her mechanical pursuits, Amy-Rose dreams of business ownership, and Ruby wrestles with her heart’s desires and social pressures.

BOOKS TO READ…

Here are a few books by our own beloved AUTHOR FREDERICK PERRY SR., a native of Birmingham. He is a seasoned Pastor, devoted teacher and companionate mentor with a shepherd’s heart and a visionary mind that is committed to empowering others to live intentionally and faithfully. The author of over 50 books. You will see more of him in the future. His books are MUST READ.

**BOOK – WHEN PLEASING OTHERS MAKES YOU MISERABLE – It shares how to discover the transformative journey of reclaiming your voice and prioritizing your well-being. There are steps to balance generosity with personal boundaries and to serve others without losing yourself

**BOOK – RECOGNIZING AND RESPONDING TO JEALOUSY WITH WISDOM – Perry states that jealousy often hides in plain sight, whispering in comparisons and disguising itself as concern. Through scriptural insights, relatable stories, and practical reflections, this book offers spiritual tools and soul-deep encouragement to help you respond to jealousy with honesty and healing. Whether you have been wounded by envy or wrestled with it in secret, the pages of this book will guide you towards clarity and wisdom, transforming jealousy into an opportunity for growth and deeper understanding.

**BOOK – THE SECRET TO CONTENTMENT – This is a self-help guide that challenges readers to redefine true fulfillment, honoring both abundance and scarcity as fertile grounds for spiritual growth. The book offers a refreshing peace in the present moment while living in a world obsessed with more – more success, more comfort, more validation. It shares how you perceive and prioritize your life when finding out that happiness is not found in what you possess. You will find actionable steps to reprioritize your desires, cultivate gratitude, build resilience and embrace inner peace. You will learn how to re-examine your own life, fostering a ripplpe of contentment that can transform your relationships, your work and your soul.

**BOOK – YOU ARE HERE FOR A REASON: Discovering Purpose, Healing From Within and Embracing The One Who Made You. This books shares that you were not places here by chance because your life bears the fingerprints of God – and every detour, delay and difficulty has been woven with purpose. I t is a companion for those navigating identity, grief and the quiet ache to feel whole. This book dares you to believe that your journey matters p not just to you, but the One who crafted you with intention. Whether you are searching for healing or reawakening to the power of purpose, these pages are for you. Be encouraged. Because you are here, and yes – you are here for a reason.

NEW APP…

**THE COMPANION APP EXPERIENCE – R&B TRIVIA NIGHT, JANUARY 22, 7-9:15 p.m. at Alibi Bar and Tapas, 5514 First Avenue North. Networking Hour will kick off the evening at 7 p.m. as people connect to create their trivia team, grab some food and drinks. The Trivia Challenge starts, at 8 p.m. as people showcase their R&B knowledge. 9 p.m. The winners are announced at 9 p.m. and are celebrated. More mixing and mingling at 9:15 p.m. Don’t forget to get your Companion App when you enter for a surprise.

FOR BLUES LOVERS…

**FEBRUARY 6 – THE GRATEFUL DEAD’S “BLUES FOR ALLAH” performed by DON WAS AND THE PAN-ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center at UAB’s Center for the Arts. Curated and led by six-time Grammy Award-winning Musician, producer and composer DON WAS, this tribute brings together world-class musicians from across Detroit’s music scene to celebrate the album’s 50th Anniversary. The Pan-Ensemble include DAVE MCMURRAY on saxophone, keyboardist LUIS RESTO, trombonist VINCENT CHANDLER, trumpeter JOHN DOUGLAS, drummer JEFF CANADAY, percussionist MAHINDI MASAI, guitarist WAYNE GERARD and vocalist STEFFANIE CHRISTI’AN.

FOR JAZZ LOVERS…

**JANUARY 25 – JAZZ ON 4TH WITH JSU COMBO 1 – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame at the Carver Theatre for the Sunday series, Jazz on 4th. Kicking off 2026 is the Jacksonville State University Combo 1 for a captivating live jazz performance.

**FEBRUARY 11 – JAZZ & PILATES WITH KENYELE – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame at the historic Carver Theatre, 6 – 7 p.m. for Jazz and Pilates with instructor Kenyele Harrison. Get strength, stretch and center your body as you move through Pilates exercises set to smooth, soulful sounds of jazz. It is the perfect blend of wellness and rhythm.

**FEBRUARY 13 – JAZZ IN A GLASS – LOVE NOTES EDITION of A Valentine’s Day Treat, 7-9 p.m. at the AJHOF. This partnership with Pour Crazy invites yo to an cocktail-making experience where mixology meets the magic of jazz.

**FEBRUARY 22 – JAZZ NIGHT WITH BIRMINGHAM YOUTH JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALUMNI CONCERT, 5 – 6 p.m. p.m. at the Carver Theatre with the Birmingham Youth Jazz Ensemble. This will be a captivating live jazz performance with New York-based trombonist and educator Calvin Sexton for an Alumni Concert like no other.

**FEBRUARY 28 – MAUSIKI SCALES & COMMON GROUNG COLLECTIVE – MESSAGE IN THE MUSIC, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. This concert will be a powerful fusion of Afrobeats, Jazz, Funk and Soul. Music.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT THE UAB ABROMS- ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS…

**JANUARY 15 – VIRGINIA L. MONTGOMERY, award winning experimental filmmaker and multimedia artist will have her works on exhibition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, FREE. The exhibit is entitled BLUE MOON COCOON.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**2026 EXHIBITION: REVOLUTIONARY ROOTS – Celebrating Alabama’s Unique History and Natural Beauty, in honor of the United States 250th Anniversary, a part of America250. While Alabama was not yet a state at the nation’s founding, the exhibit honors individuals from across Alabama whose courage, resilience and leadership have helped shape the state and the country, many of whom have been historically overlooked or unsung. The exhibit will feature Calvin McGhee, who helped establish the Poarch Creek Indians, educator Carrie Tuggle, voting rights activist Virginia Durr, NASA scientist Clyde Foster and contemporary leaders including Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones and JICA! CEO Dr. Carlos E. Aleman. COMING SOON!!!

BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…in January …

**JANUARY 29 – JASON POWELL is Special Guest Speaker for the Annual John A. Floyd, Jr., Lecture, with the 5:30 p.m. reception and presentation from 6-7 p.m.

**JANUARY 31 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day.

FOR THOSE THAT NEED IT…

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com