People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS BY GWEN DERU
TODAY
5 FOR $5 at the StarDome Comedy Club. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid. Local comics tonight include: Moody Molavi, DJ Lewis, Luke Marter, and Brad Sativa.
STRUGGLE JENNINGS at the Nick.
RUMBA LATINA BIRMINGHAM at Saturn 9 p.m.
POSITIVELY FUNNY IMPROV HOLIDAY SHOW, 7 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
HOLIDAY BLUES BASH with SIR CHARLES JONES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
COMEDIAN DEON COLE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
JON POOR BAND, WILL STEWART and VULTURE WHALE at The Nick.
ROZ’S HOUSE PARTY, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ AND JOKES with COMEDIAN LAWRENCE JACKSON AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
MUSIC AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
SATURDAY
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
COMEDIAN DEON COLE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
ALTHEA RENE and ELAN TROTMAN HOLIDAY TOUR at the Perfect Note.
TRAGIC CITY and DIRTYGIRL at the Nick.
NEW YEAR’S EVE with THE LONELY BISCUITS & OKEY DOKEY at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY JAMS – CONCERT & BRUNCH SERIES, 11:30 a.m. at Iron City.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN DEON COLE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN with LIVE ANITA BAKER TRIBUTE SHOW , performance by Fred Spraggins and the Human Factor at Jazzi’s on 3rd, 8 p.m.
SECOND ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION with FANTASIA featuring BELL BIV DEVOE, 8 p.m. at the BJCC CONCERT HALL
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2018 w/ THE DIRTY LUNGS, NOWHERE SQUARES and BOHANNONS at the Nick.
NEW YEAR’S EVE JAZZ CELEBRATION, 10 p.m. at The Perfect Note.
NEW YEAR’S EVE MADCHESTER: OASIS VS. THE STONE ROSES, at Saturn. FREE
90s NYE SATURN LOFT DANCE PARTY at Saturn.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
MONDAY
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
THE RICH HANDS and WILK at the Nick.
WEDNESDAY
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
NEXT THURSDAY
SWEETTALKER, 7 STONE RIOT, THE WHITE LIARS (FORMERLY HERMANN) at the Nick.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
SAXOPHONIST KELLY O’NEAL at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the Star Dome Comedy Club.
JACKSON ULMER, ZACH + CHEYLOE, JASON GRUBBS and JOHN ELROD at The Nick.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
ALTHEA RENE and ELAN TROTMAN HOLIDAY TOUR at the Perfect Note. Jazz Sax-Man ELAN TROTMAN is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Trotman has toured and recorded with an A-list of artists that include Jeffrey Osborne, Jonathan Butler, Roberta Flack, Earl Klugh and Keiko Matsui. With over 10 Billboard singles to his credit as an independent artist, Elan continues to be an ambassador for fusing his native music of the Caribbean (Barbados) with jazz and soul. In 2014 Elan founded the Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Tournament in support of the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation, which provides free instrumental music lessons to elementary school students. ALTHEA RENE began her musical journey at the tender age of four in Detroit, MI. She studied classical music while attending Howard University in Washington D.C. and later gained further musical inspiration from the accomplishments of Yusef Lateef, Ian Anderson, and her father, one of Motown’s original Funk Brothers, Dezie McCullers. She has since developed her own creative style. In May 2013, she released her fifth project “In The Flow”. That single and title track became her biggest hit and reached number one ranking on both the Billboard Chart and the Smooth Jazz Chart. Althea Rene made history by becoming the first flute player in the history of Billboard Chart to reach the number one spot.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
TODAY
COMEDIAN MATT MITCHELL is hosting different local comedians at the StarDome Comedy Club. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid. Local comics tonight include: Moody Molavi, DJ Lewis, Luke Marter, and Brad Sativa.
THIS WEEKEND
COMEDIAN DEON COLE. Deon plays the hilarious co-worker Charlie on ABC’s hit comedy BLACK-ISH, and will soon be seen as one of the lead roles in TBS’s ANGIE TRIBECA created by Nancy and Steve Carell. Deon will also be seen in the feature film Barbershop 3. He continues to be a featured guest correspondent on CONAN where he was also a two-time Emmy Nominated writer. As a comedian for over 20 years, Deon has done stand-up on SHAQ’s ALL STAR COMEDY JAM on SHOWTIME and has been featured on Kevin Hart’s HART-BEAT TOUR, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Laffapalooza, Def Comedy Jam and his own stand-up special on Comedy Central.
WEDNESDAY to SATURDAY: COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club. Pat Godwin has blossomed into one of the most clever and prolific, comedy songwriters in the business. Pat first got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Godwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows; a medium Pat is more than familiar with. He’s appeared on every top morning show you can think of, worked for six years as a part of Philadelphia’s Morning Zoo, three years for The Bob & Tom Show, and was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows. It comes as no surprise that Godwin is enjoying some success, seeing as how he possesses one of the most entertaining and original live shows in the business. He was featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing last year.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ALL THAT ART! ALL THAT JAZZ! – An exhibition of work by Arcadia Elementary School students, January 10 – February 23, at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
FOR STUDENTS, BAND MEMBERS and MOVIE LOVERS
‘WE READY’ A DOCUMENTARY – A HBCU Story, WE READY, is about Miles College and the Purple Marching Machine (PMM) Special Presentation directed by Drae Jackson. The movie is focused on the art of marching bands and is entitled ‘WE READY.’ COMING SOON JANUARY 14!
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)