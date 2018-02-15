Lawson State’s nursing program ranked tops in Alabama
Times staff report
Lawson State Community College’s nursing program has been ranked as the best in Alabama by RegisteredNursing.Org! Lawson State has the number one ranked RN program and the number one ADN program in Alabama out of 40 accredited institutions.
Nursing programs across Alabama were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. The 2018 ranking comes from the analysis of past and present first-time NCLEX-RN “pass-rates” weighted by year. The NCLEX-RN exam is used by all state boards of nursing across the United States to help assess a student’s competency and is required for licensure. Lawson State Community College scored 97.52.
“Congratulations to your entire team on this outstanding accomplishment,” said Sally Worthington in a statement from RegisteredNursing.org to Lawson State. Forty colleges and universities were analyzed with only 10 being ranked.
Here are the top 10:
Lawson State Community College
3060 Wilson Rd SW, Birmingham, AL 35221 (205) 925-2515
Located in Alabama, Birmingham’s Lawson State Community College is home to one of the state’s most prestigious nursing programs. Lawson’s Department of Nursing teaching staff welcome pre-service nurses who will make a difference in patient care. Visit the Lawson State Community College nursing website to learn more.
Score: 97.52| Programs: Associate in Nursing
2
Spring Hill College
4000 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36608 (800) 742-6704
Spring Hill College’s Division of Nursing in Mobile, Alabama is proud to offer a premiere curriculum for RN students. Faculty play an important role in creating nursing graduates who are prepared to meet the demands of patient care. Get all the program details by visiting the Spring Hill College website.
Score: 97.33| Programs: BSN
3
Troy University
600 University Ave, Troy, AL 36082 (800) 551-9716
University of Troy-Troy campus is a welcoming home for nursing school students. With a rigorous curriculum and welcoming faculty, the university’s widely renowned program is a leader in RN education. Visit the Troy University nursing website to learn more.
Score: 95.81| Programs: BSN
4
University of Alabama at Birmingham
1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-4011
With a mission statement that ‘Knowledge will change your world’, faculty at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are committed to excellence in teaching the nursing profession. A premiere school in Alabama, graduates are highly sought after. Check out the official University of Alabama at Birmingham nursing program.
Score: 95.54| Programs: BSN
5
University of Alabama – Capstone College of Nursing
650 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (205) 348-6639
University of Alabama is the proud home of the prestigious Capstone College of Nursing. Located in beautiful Tuscaloosa, Capstone’s faculty is committed to mentorship and flexible options to accommodate new students, transfers, and students wishing to upgrade their skills. Follow the link to learn more about the University of Alabama – Capstone College of Nursing nursing program.
Score: 94.25| Programs: BSN
6
Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing – Samford University
800 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35229 (205) 726-2807
Located in historic Birmingham, the Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing at Samford University is well renowned for the quality of nursing programs and faculty. Students receive guidance and a quality education, in a Christian environment. Check out the official Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing – Samford University nursing program.
Score: 93.10| Programs: BSN
7
Auburn University
710 South Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36849 (334) 844-5665
With both BSN and MSN programs at Auburn University-Auburn, the School of Nursing (AUSON) faculty is committed to improving the standards of patient care through education. The city of Auburn is a great place to practice and grow as a nursing student! Check out the official Auburn University nursing program.
Score: 91.63| Programs: BSN
8
Wallace State Community College – Hanceville
801 Main Street Northwest, Hanceville, AL 35077 (256) 352-8000
Ranked amongst the fastest growing community colleges, Wallace State Community College Hanceville is rethinking the student experience for success. Teaching faculty in the college’s nursing program is happy to guide nursing students from the start of their education, through graduation. Follow the link to learn more about the Wallace State Community College – Hanceville nursing program.
Score: 91.39| Programs: Associate in Nursing
9
Herzing University
280 W Valley Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 791-5860
Herzing University’s outstanding nursing leadership means highly rigorous programming for future nurses. Located in vibrant Birmingham, Alabama, Herzing University has lots to offer new, transfer and returning student nurses. Get all the program details by visiting the Herzing University website.
Score: 91.12| Programs: Associate in Nursing
10
University of North Alabama
1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, AL 35632 (256) 765-4100
Anderson College of Nursing is a proud part of the University of North Alabama, located in Florence, Alabama’s Renaissance City. With BSN and MSN programs, as well as other flexible options, UNA is a great choice for nursing students. Visit the University of North Alabama nursing website to learn more.
Score: 90.57| Programs: BSN