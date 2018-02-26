Mayor’s Masked Ball Draws Hundreds to UNCF Gala (Photos)
Stephonia Taylor McLinn Photography
The 2018 Birmingham Mayor’s Masked Ball was held Saturday, February 24 at the downtown Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom and drew hundreds of well-dressed attendees to the area’s premier United Negro College Fund gala.
Mayor Randall Woodfin, Alabama Senator Doug Jones and dozens of elected officials and business, community and civic leaders were among those present for the major social event, which focuses on raising public awareness and corporate and individual donations to support deserving students through the UNCF.
Seven member institutions are located in the UNCF Birmingham area: Miles College; Oakwood University; Stillman College; Talladega College; Tuskegee University; Rust College and Tougaloo College.
Also filling the ballroom for the gala were volunteers, alumni and others who support UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for all by getting students to and through college.