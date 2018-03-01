Jefferson County Department Heads Bring Diversity, Wealth of Experience
Times staff report
These are a few departments that reflect the growing diversity in Jefferson County’s government.
Department: County Manager
Leadership: County Manager Tony Petelos, Chief Deputy County Manager Walter Jackson
Time with Jefferson County: Petelos, 6 years; Jackson, 7 years
About the Department: The mission of the County Manager’s Office is to manage and coordinate county government operations and other activities—as specified by federal, state, and local law, and as directed by the Jefferson County Commission—to provide innovative, effective, and fiscally responsible services to citizens. The County Manager’s Office is responsible for the operation of 13 vastly different departments that represent more than 1,600 merit system employees who provide services to the public and support internal operations.
Department: Cooper Green Mercy Health Services
Leadership: Director Armika Berkley, Deputy Director Taylor Krueger
Time with Jefferson County: Berkley, 5 months; Krueger, 5 months
About the Department: Cooper Green Mercy Health Services is a multispecialty outpatient health center that provides care to 20,000-plus people annually. Currently offering more than 19 specialty health-care services, Cooper Green has been committed to managing the complete health-care needs of patients across Jefferson County since the founding of the Jefferson County Hospital in 1972. The fundamental purpose and mission of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services is to provide high-quality health care to low-income citizens of Jefferson County regardless of their ability to pay.
Department: County Attorney’s Office
Leadership: County Attorney Theo Lawson, Deputy County Attorney Shawnna Smith
Time with Jefferson County: Lawson, 14 years; Smith, 9 years
About the Department: The County Attorney’s Office provides legal representation to Jefferson County, and team members serve as legal advisors to the county commission, county manager, and various county departments and agencies.
Department: General Services
Leadership: Director Jeff Smith, Deputy Director Trisha Hill Wilkins
Time with Jefferson County: Smith, 15 years; Wilkins, 8 months
About the Department: The General Services department provides comprehensive, professional, full-service management of Jefferson County’s commercial real estate assets. Its main objective is to maintain each property to the highest quality standards to achieve the greatest operating efficiencies in order to deliver a safe, functional, and desirable work environment for employees, occupants, and citizens of Jefferson County.
Department: Revenue
Leadership: Director Travis Hulsey, Chief Deputy Director Darren Lanier
Time with Jefferson County: Hulsey, 26 years; Lanier, 22 years
About the Department: The Revenue department administers and enforces applicable federal, state, county, and local municipal statutes, ordinances, and regulations, while providing essential services to all Jefferson County citizens in a professional, courteous, and expeditious manner. Among the department’s responsibilities: collecting and/or distributing motor vehicle taxes; motor vehicle registration fees; hunting and fishing license fees; privilege (business) licenses; and sales and education sales taxes on behalf of the state of Alabama and Jefferson County Commission, as well as Jefferson County municipalities, school districts, and governmental agencies.