Birmingham Can Code: Free classes offered this summer
By Patience Itson
Are you interested in learning how to code? Then check out this guide to free coding classes offered this summer in Birmingham.
Birmingham Can Code Summer Boot Camp
Birmingham Can Code is a new initiative led by the City of Birmingham in conjunction with Birmingham City Schools and Lawson State Community College.
Through Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum, Lawson State College will offer four three-week long boot camps. Classes will cover everything from helping students explore basic coding concepts to building fully-functional apps.
Devices will be provided, so leave your laptops, iPads and other devices at home.
When:
High School Boot Camp 1 – June 18-21
Middle School Boot Camp 1 – June 25-28
High School Boot Camp 2 – July 9-12
Middle School Boot Camp 2 – July 16-19
Where: Lawson State Community College. ACATT Building, 1st Floor. 3060 Wilson Rd. SW, Birmingham, AL 34221
Time: All classes – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Contact: 205.925.2515
Cost: Free to Birmingham City Schools middle or high school students.
Registration required. Space is limited.
Coding Workshop – K-2nd Grade
Designed specifically for ages Kindergarten-2nd grade, this workshop offers students a series of fun and interactive exercises on the Scratch Platform where they will learn to design, implement and test their own animations, stories and games.
When: June 18-20
Where: Homewood Public Library. 1721 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL 35209
Time: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Contact: 205.332.6600
Online registration is required.
Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code is a national club geared toward empowering girls in the world of computer science. Bring your own laptop.
When: Tues., June 5
Where: Homewood Public Library. 1721 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL 35209
Time: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Contact: 205.332.6600
Ages: Girls, 4th grade and up
No registration required.
Coding Workshop
Become a coder when you join the TrueCoders team in Birmingham. During this workshop, you’ll learn coding fundamentals and the basics of software development with C#.
This class is for beginners who have no experience in C#.
Prep your laptop for class by loading it with Microsoft Visual Studio Community Edition.
When: Tues. July 10
Where: MOXY. 2213 1st Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233
Time: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Contact: 205.777.4444
Registration required.
Intro to Coding – CODE CO-OP
Code Co-Op is offering a help and hack night focused on connecting people with better opportunities through collaboration and conversation.
No, this is not a coding class. Instead, it is an opportunity to talk with other people in the community and get help jumpstarting your learning process or with a programming lesson/personal project you’ve been working on.
Come prepared with your laptop, notebook/pen and the drive to learn.
When: June 26
Where: Innovation Depot Inc. 1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
Time: 6 p.m.-8 p.m .
Registration required.
