BPL closes out Black History Month with 19 programs through Feb. 28

The Birmingham Public Library will host a series of events over the next week at 14 different locations to culminate its 2019 celebration of Black History Month.

The BPL will host 19 events from February 22-28, among the events: a Black Panther Party on Friday, February 22 and pianist concert on Sunday, February 24 at the Central Library; free movie screenings at various libraries; and a Springville Road Regional Library tribute to George Crum, an African American inventor famous for making the potato chip.

Here is a listing of all the BPL programs coming to end the Black History Month Celebration:

Afterschool Black Panther Party and Movie, Friday Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m., Central Library Youth Department. Join us in the Game Zone as we make Black Panther masks and watch a showing of the Black Panther movie about an African American super hero.

Screening of Kanopy Documentary Goin' to Chicago, Friday, Feb. 22, 10:00 a.m., Springville Road Library. This is a documentary about the migration of African Americans from the rural South to the cities in the North and West during and after World War II, told through the personal stories of a group of Chicagoans born in the Mississippi Delta.

Black Migrations: Spoken Word Friday Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m. Inglenook Library .Celebrate the 2019 Black History Month theme Black Migrations by reciting a poem written by your favorite African American author

Smithfield Presents: Selma, Friday, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m., Smithfield Library. Join us for a showing of the award-winning film about the civil rights movement in Selma.

Freedom The Underground Railroad Game, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-5 p.m., Eastwood Library . Join us in playing this game in which players build up the strength of the abolitionist movement through the use of notable figures and pivotal events. By raising support for the cause and moving slaves to freedom in Canada, the minds of American can be changed and the institution of slavery can be brought down.

Presentation and Lecture on Jacob Lawrence's The Migration Series, Saturday Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m., Five Points West Library. Professor and artist Steven Walker of Lawson State Community College presents a lecture to close out Five Points West Library's monthly tribute to the Great Migration of blacks from the South in search of a better life in the North, Midwest and West.

Scavenger Hunt: Famous Alabamians, Avondale, North Avondale and Eastwood Library – Continues through Friday at North Avondale and through Saturday, Feb. 23 at Avondale and Eastwood. Find photographs ofAlabamians hidden throughout the library and match each champion to the statement that best describes him or her.

Birmingham Public Library Presents Pianist Dr. Anthony Pattin, Sunday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Central Library's Linn-Henley Research Building's Arrington Auditorium. Renowned pianist Dr. Anthony Pattin will be performing music by African-American composers on piano in celebration of Black History Month.

Sunday Matinee Hidden Figures, 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, Five Points West Library. Free showing of movie about three African American women who helped NASA make a successful flight into space in the 1960s.

Afterschool Hope Chess Club, Monday, Feb. 25, 3:30 p.m., East Lake Library. Join us and learn how to play chess. Open to all ages.

Poetry + Beats = Unique Rhythms and Sounds, Central Library Youth Department Monday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The teen music lab is opening its mics to aspiring artists of spoken word poetry, music and rap. Come create and record your own record.

Escape Room Game, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m., Titusville Library. Knowing African American history is the key to cracking this case. After school children embark on a fun scavenger hunt, solving puzzles and decoding interesting facts that honor the achievement of black Americans.

African American Arts and Crafts, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m. Wylam Library. Create and design your own African inspired bracelet

Made in Africa: Make it Your Own on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m., Central Library Create205 Learning Lab . With the use of various beads, shells, and other materials, patrons will create jewelry paying homage to African culture. Click here for details.https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2019/01/make-it-your-own.html

Black History Month Cinemania, Wednesday, February 27, 4:00 p.m., North Birmingham Library. Join us for a classic African Americanmovie in the youth department. Light refreshments will be served.

African American Inventors: George Crum, Wednesday, February 27, 4:00 p.m., Springville Road Library. Join us as we sample George Crum's most popular invention, the potato chip. Sample all kinds of different chips as we discuss the story of how this snack was invented by a black man.

Black History Month Trivia, through Thursday, February 28, East Ensley Library. Test your knowledge of African-American activists, leaders, thinkers and artists.

Test your knowledge of African-American activists, leaders, thinkers and artists. Black History Month Bingo, Thursday, February 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Ensley Library.

Bingo in Black & White, Thursday, February 28, 3:30 p.m., North Avondale Library. Join us for a bingo game highlighting a diverse group of historians and pivotal events that occurred during the civil rights movement. A 15-minute Q & A will be a part of this session.

For more information on these events, visit www.bplonline.org/calendar.

For additional information about the programs and services of BPL, visit www.bplonline.org.

