These 13 candidates vying for 3 seats on City Council in Oct. 8 election

These 13 candidates vying for 3 seats on City Council in Oct....

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

Thirteen candidates have qualified to run in the Oct. 8 special elections for three Birmingham City Council seats filled through appointments following vacancies late last year and early January.

The special elections are needed to fill the seats on a permanent basis

The council appointed Wardine Alexander to the District 7 seat in October 2018 following the resignation of Jay Roberson, who left the council after moving to Alabaster.

In early January, Clinton Woods was appointed to the District 1 seat formerly held by current Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales while Crystal Smitherman was appointed to the District 6 seat previously held by Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

Voters will also get a chance Oct. 8 to renew ad valorem taxes for Birmingham City Schools. These are not new taxes, but a renewal of taxes currently earmarked for the schools.

Here are the candidates for the special election:

District 1

Sherman Collins Jr.

Haki Jamaal Muhammad

Clinton Woods (incumbent)

District 6

Willine Body

Carlos Chaverst

Latanya Millhouse

Clarence Muhammad

Crystal Smitherman (incumbent)

Keith Williams

Onoyemi Williams

District 7

Wardine Alexander (incumbent)

Ray Brooks

Lonnie Malone

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

