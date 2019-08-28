These 13 candidates vying for 3 seats on City Council in Oct. 8 election

By Erica Wright
The Birmingham Times
Thirteen candidates have qualified to run in the Oct. 8 special elections for three Birmingham City Council seats filled through appointments following vacancies late last year and early January.
The special elections are needed to fill the seats on a permanent basis
The council appointed Wardine Alexander to the District 7 seat in October 2018 following the resignation of Jay Roberson, who left the council after moving to Alabaster.
In early January, Clinton Woods was appointed to the District 1 seat formerly held by current Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales while Crystal Smitherman was appointed to the District 6 seat previously held by Commissioner Sheila Tyson.
Voters will also get a chance Oct. 8 to renew ad valorem taxes for Birmingham City Schools. These are not new taxes, but a renewal of taxes currently earmarked for the schools.
Here are the candidates for the special election:
District 1
Sherman Collins Jr.
Haki Jamaal Muhammad
Clinton Woods (incumbent)
District 6
Willine Body
Carlos Chaverst
Latanya Millhouse
Clarence Muhammad
Crystal Smitherman (incumbent)
Keith Williams
Onoyemi Williams
District 7
Wardine Alexander (incumbent)
Ray Brooks
Lonnie Malone