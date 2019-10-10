‘Sistahs By Spirit’: Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies Annual Strut

Amarr Croskey Photos

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies hosted its annual “Sistah Strut” 5K walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Legion Field with Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum as the event’s ambassador of hope. The goal for BBBB is to ensure that Breast Cancer Survivors are made to feel as Victors, rather than Victims, according to organizers. “We like to say ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender, but by spirit, attitude and intent,” Brenda Phillips-Hong, who founded Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies, has said. “And our intent for this walk/run is to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness and money to promote breast cancer screening and early detection.”

For more information, visit brendasbrownbosombuddies.org.

