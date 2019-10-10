Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ ‘Sistahs By Spirit’: Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies Annual Strut

'Sistahs By Spirit': Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies Annual Strut

Birmingham Times
Attendees begin during Sistah Strut, the 2019 Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Awareness Walk outside Legion Field. (Amarr Croskey, For The Birmingham Times)
Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies hosted its annual “Sistah Strut” 5K walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Legion Field with Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum as the event’s ambassador of hope. The goal for BBBB is to ensure that Breast Cancer Survivors are made to feel as Victors, rather than Victims, according to organizers. “We like to say ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender, but by spirit, attitude and intent,” Brenda Phillips-Hong, who founded Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies, has said. “And our intent for this walk/run is to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness and money to promote breast cancer screening and early detection.”

For more information, visit brendasbrownbosombuddies.org.

