City Councilor Crystal Smitherman to Host Job Fair March 18

By Cody Owens

Since stepping into office, Councilor Crystal Smitherman has been an advocate for increasing economic opportunities for people in District 6.

On Wednesday, March 18, she will host the second District 6 Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park Recreation Center.

The job fair will feature several major companies in the area including, Amazon, Renasant Bank, Spectrum and the Birmingham Airport Authority.

Last year dozens of people came out and were able to apply for well-paying jobs. There will be computers available as well as experts to help applicants complete their resumes.

“This annual event is about lifting up our community and making sure people who are able and willing can find a good, high-quality job,” Smitherman said. “Improving the quality of life in our districts has to start with increasing economic opportunities for people who live here. We had an amazing turnout last year and we hope to repeat that success and fill as many positions as possible.”

There will be an abundance of opportunities available for residents seeking a job with some of the region’s largest employers. “Our hope is that every single person who shows up will be able to land a job,” Smitherman said. “We’ll have people to help with interviewing skills and all the other things residents might need to land a job.”

