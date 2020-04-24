Birmingham Police Officer Shot After Confronting Customer who Refused to Pay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Birmingham police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police Chief Patrick Smith says the officer and suspect were both injured in a shooting at Ruth’s Cafe at 4012 24th Street North.

Smith said the officer approached the suspect outside the café after he refused to pay in the restaurant. Police said the suspect fired at the police officer.

The officer was shot once or twice in the arm or hand. He is in good condition.

The suspect has died according to Birmingham police.

The officer is at UAB hospital.

ALEA is investigating the shooting.

