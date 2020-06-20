Shape The Culture to host Unity Rally in Kelly Ingram Park

lrymediagroup.com

Shape the Culture, a digital platform that focuses on highlighting the good work young individuals are doing to impact and move the country forward, will host a “Be the Change Unity Rally” on Sunday, June 21 at Kelly Ingram Park located in downtown Birmingham.

This peaceful rally will bring together young people from across the Birmingham area to use their collective voices to take a stand against racism, injustice, and inequity. The rally is being led by young activists from the Birmingham area and will begin at 3 p.m.

“With everything going on now — racial injustice, brutal treatment of African Americans by law enforcement, the way that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting people of color — no one is really concentrating on how these issues are affecting young people,” said Jordyn Hudson, a rising senior at Indian Springs School and founder of Shape the Culture. “Because tensions are now at an all-time high in this country and in our city, I felt that it was an important time to bring young people together — African-American youth and their allies — to express solidarity around issues plaguing our community.”

The unity rally will feature guest speakers and leaders from local organizations across Birmingham. Woke Vote, an organization who is committed to the mobilization of historically disengaged voters of color, will host a voter registration drive during the unity rally. The “Be the Change Unity Rally” is a family friendly event, and children, teens and college students are invited to attend. Parents are also encouraged to join and advocate with the youth here in Birmingham.

“Young people played a pivotal role in the historic Civil Rights Movement that took place on the downtown streets of Birmingham. We’re at another pivotal moment in history right now and this rally will take place near those same historic Birmingham streets,” said Hudson. “In this moment, I want to encourage my generation to get engaged — in a constructive way — as we work to end racism and other issues that could tarnish the future that progressive young people seek.”

For all media inquiries please contact Jasmine Phillips at jphillips@lrymediagroup.com or at 662-417-3859.

Shape the Culture was founded to showcase the good work young people are doing in their communities across America. From volunteering with non-profit organizations to creating jobs through entrepreneurship, young people are having a positive cultural impact on our country. Shape the Culture features their work and their efforts. For more information about Shape the Culture, please follow on Instagram @shapethecultureco and visit www.shapethecultureco.com.

