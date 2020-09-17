People, Places and Things

By GWEN DERU



TODAY…

**NETWORK AFTER WORK, TODAY, 2-4 p.m.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news!

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Check out some old, but good flicks/movies and show on a sheet in the backyard for the young and young at heart. Fun in the outdoors…any day!

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire. Weeding the pretty flowers in the beds, cutting the grass, cleaning the grill or just sitting outside if the weather permits. Things are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME AND GOOD FOOD. Grilling in the backyard, movies in the backyard, and small family parties in the backyard.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around …or you can get an e-book. Check out ‘EVELYN DEL REY IS MOVING AWAY’ and ‘This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake UP, Take Action and do the Work.’

TUESDAY…

**KARAOKE WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) and the Alabama Episcopal Church every Wednesday at Noon for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEATHER WATCHING FOR THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. Looking for the weekend and thinking of what to do that depends on good weather outdoors. Getting out of the house even if going nowhere…. Take a walk if the weather is good.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS…at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOR ART LOVERS…ART CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH…

**CITY CENTER ART 1 (Grades 2-5), Mondays, 4:30- 6 p.m., September 21- December 7 and CITY CENTER ART 2 (Grades 6-8), Wednesdays, 4:30- 6 p.m., September 23 – December 9. Space One Eleven (2409 Second Avenue North) provides an online environment in which young artists can learn, create, explore, and forge their own path into the world of art. City Center Art students will learn drawing skills, color theory, conceptual thinking skills, art history, evaluating their own and other’s artwork, and more. City Center Art classes in the fall will be held remotely through online learning and will meet once a week for a real-time digital class with designated help sessions schedule throughout the week. Teaching Artist: TYLER CARLISLE.

**ALABAMA CHARCOAL (Grades 9 -12), Tuesdays, 4 – 6 p.m., September 22 – December 8. Alabama Charcoal is Space One Eleven’s rigorous studio art program for high school students, designed to build visual communication skills and foster creative thinking. Students learn and strengthen foundation skills, create individually conceived projects, learn about art-related careers, and work with a mentor to advance writing abilities. Juniors and seniors receive guidance for college applications and essays while building visual arts portfolios to increase college opportunities. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artist: KAYLA OLIVE.

Each student will work at their own pace and improve their art making skills. Students who wish to apply to the Alabama School of Fine Arts will develop portfolios for their applications.TUITION ASSISTANCE: Fees are based on a sliding scale. Families may qualify for free or reduced tuition, through the generosity of local foundations and private contributors.

For more: https://spaceoneeleven.org/citycenterart/?utm_source=Vertical%20Response&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CCA%20Fall%202020%20Opening

FOR LOVERS OF MUSEUMS…

**McWANE SCIENCE CENTER …McWane was named Alabama’s 2020 Tourism Attraction of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department. For more, mcwane.org/welcomeback.

**VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…Vulcan Park and Museum has joined Museums for All, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. This program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting Vulcan Park and Museum at no charge, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country including McWane Science Center, Imagination Place Children’s Museum, Huntsville Botanical Gardens and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states. For more information of participating museums visit museumsforall.org.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**SECOND ANNUAL FALL CLEAN UP …Help Clean Central Pratt Neighborhood, September 26, 9 a.m. – NOON with Registration at: Howze Recreation Center, 320 Avenue D, in Birmingham. Wear closed toe shoes, long pants, sunscreen and mask. Call (205) 907-0355 or (678) 490-5859 for more.

**COVID-19 TESTING SITES…Here is an update on the testing sites in Birmingham…

…ONGOING – *LEGION FIELD: MONDAY – FRIDAY 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL 205-92-COVID (205-922-6843) …*UAB Downtown Testing Site: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 975-1881 (2117 University Blvd South, Birmingham, AL 35205) …*Cahaba Medical Care, West End Clinic: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 679-6325 or visit cahabamedicalcare.com (1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham). www.gofundme.com/f/monumentalbhm.”

FOR OUTDOORS’ LOVERS…

…AT BOTANICAL GARDENS…AROUND THE GARDENS: STREAMS AND WATERFALLS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS!

**GET OUTSIDE ACTIVITY BOXES for ages 5-10. Designed to help children connect with nature. Learn more and purchase.

**LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES –Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

**FALL BUTTERFLY GARDENING Virtual Class, Wednesday.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES for Bruno Vegetable Garden and Greenhouse Assistant. Email volunteer@bbgardens.org.

FOR PRAYER SERVICES…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) every Wednesday at Noon for Interfaith Prayer Service. People of faith and goodwill are invited to join GBM and the Alabama Episcopal Church for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham. Clergy are invited to wear clericals. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For more, go to, www.gbm.org.

FOR LOVERS OF ART

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**WHEN THEY SEE US, WHAT DO THEY SEE?: PERSPECTIVES ON BLACK ART, through September 24, at The Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, in Tuscaloosa. RODERICK VINES is artist of Let Me Explain. This exhibition is born out of cognition research that, in part, examines white people’s perceptions and responses to Black art. Curated by BARBARA-SHAE JACKSON, Doctoral Student in Cognitive Psychology. (205) 345-3038 for more.

FOR GIRLS…

**IMPORTANCE OF SAVINGS (Part 2), 4 p.m., OCTOBER 1. GirlSpring is hosting a Next Step Seminar – Set Yourself Up for Success for girls in Grades 8-12. This FREE online workshop will teach students how to manage money, start saving, use credit wisely and avoid identity theft and fraud. Great for students in middle and high school; who are learning how to budget an allowance or getting an income from their first job. Parents are welcome to attend too. Part 3 – November 5, IDENTITY THEFT and Part 4 – December 3, MANAGING YOUR MONEY. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banking-for-students-presented-by-regions-tickets – 118376668803.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**NEW MICHAEL’S STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT – Michael’s Steak and Seafood opened recently (during this time) with limited space. Sign up as an email subscriber to be in the know about wine dinners, bourbon tastings, pop-up concerts and much more. Check it out. *LUNCH/CARRY OUT/CURBSIDE PICKUP – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., M-F (Place order online at www.michaelssteakandseafood.com. Call (205) 871-9525 upon arrival.) *SUNDAY BRUNCH – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Reservations ONLY! *ROOF TOP DINING – Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, 6- 9 p.m. Reservations ONLY! For more: www.michaelssteakandseafood.com.

FOR TRAVELERS OF ALL KINDS…

**VIRTUAL TRIPS – Travel online – A virtual trip can be a great way to explore destinations you might consider for a future vacation, or it may be a chance to see remarkable sights around the world that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN VIRTUAL TOUR – Explore the Japanese Gardens at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRC3m1AsMig&feature=youtu.be. For more, go to www.bbgardens.org.

THINGS TO DO…

…VACATIONS WITH BOOKS AND VIRTUAL TRIPS…. When you need to get away from ‘whatever’, the best way is with a good book. Well, maybe the next thing to being there in person. Many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a summer trip. Make your summer travel plans safe and successful.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

Here are a couple of books to read, after washing your hands, before the news reports, during your down time or just to keep boredom away (with so much going on). These books are SEPTEMBER READS…for students and for you… (Kindle Editions are great right now.)



**BOOK: EVELYN DEL RAY IS MOVING AWAY – This book is written by MEG MEDINA and illustrated by SONIA SANCHEZ. Evelyn Del Rey is Daniela’s best friend. They do everything together and even live in twin apartments across the street from each other: Daniela with her mami and hamster, and Evelyn with her mami, papi, and cat. But not after today—not after Evelyn moves away. Until then, the girls play amid the moving boxes until it’s time to say goodbye, making promises to keep in touch, because they know that their friendship will always be special. This story is about friendship and change.

**BOOK: FLYY GIRLS – LUX: THE NEW GIRL – Meet the Flyy Girls. The group of girls who seem like they can get away with anything. Veteran author ASHLEY WOODFOLK. Ashley Woodfolk pens a gorgeous and dynamic series of four Harlem high schoolers, each facing a crossroads of friendship, family, and love. Lux Lawson is on a spree. Ever since her dad left, she’s been kicked out of every school, and this is her last chance: Harlem’s Augusta Savage School of the Arts. If this doesn’t work, Lux is off to military school, no questions asked. That means no more acting out, no more fights and definitely no boyfriends. Focus on her photography and make nice friends. Enter the Flyy Girls, three students who have it all together. The type of girls Lux need to be friends with to stay out of trouble. And after charming her way into the group, Lux feels she’s on the right track. But every group has their secrets, including Lux. Can she keep her place as a Flyy Girl?

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY … COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY…John Whitfield, better known as (DC Young Fly) is an American internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper, and singer best known for his “roasting sessions” videos on Instagram and Vine. As of Season 7, he is one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out on MTV, VH1 and MTV2.

**TUESDAY…COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY’S KARAOKE NIGHT … at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**NEXT THURSDAY …COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS…Rocky Dale Davis is a comedian from Brookwood, Ala. who is currently based in Las Vegas where he is a regular at The Comedy Cellar. In 2017, he was a finalist at the Laughing Skull Festival and was named one of TBS’s “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival. Rocky was selected as a “New Face Of Comedy” at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. His television appearances include Kevin Hart’s “Hart Of The City” on Comedy Central. “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. MTV’s “Greatest Party Stories Ever”. Filming his own comedy special with Epix. Along with a 20 episode series on E! called “Dating No Filter” which aired January, 2019.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN KING KOUNTRY WAYNE.

**NEXT SATURDAY… STARDOME’S DRAG BRUNCH, 12 p.m. in the Main Room.

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS EARTHQUAKE, DESI BANKS, BILL MARTIN, DL HUGHLEY, JAMES GREGORY, THE CHRISTI SHOW, SINBAD, DARREN KNIGHT, CAROLANNE MILJAVAC and more… DON’T MISS THEM!!

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**TODAY…SOUTHERN EXPOSURE FILM PREMIERE Online

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 24 – SISTAH STRUT at Legion Field

**SEPTEMBER 24 – THIS IS ALABAMA’S TOP NURSES

**OCTOBER 9-11 – BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL at Barber Motorsports Park.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

