Kristyn Edwards: Raising Awareness

By Ameera Steward

For the Birmingham Times

Although Birmingham’s sustainable fashion community is made up of small businesses, they are collectively taking big strides to make a change.

Sustainable fashion is a movement centered on fostering a shift toward fashion products that prioritize ecological integrity and social justice; the term refers to clothing that is designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in ways that are environmentally friendly and socially conscious.

Fast fashion, on the other hand, involves the manufacturing of inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends, regardless of the impact on the environment or workers, in many instances.

A big part of the sustainable fashion business model involves social media, which is the platform most of these local business owners use to educate their audience and customers about sustainable fashion, the effects of their fashion choices, and how they can make better choices.

Here’s how some business owners are encouraging sustainable fashion in the Magic City.

Sustainable fashion isn’t just about an individual’s opinion or way of life—it’s about a collective effort and ensuring that those who get involved in the future understand the industry.

Kristyn Edwards, a 24-year-old sales professional, recently launched her business Cede Supply Co. (cedesupply.com), which consists of different collections that raise awareness about social and environmental issues plaguing the world. Her first collection, bags made from bandanas with a base made from canvas material, was in collaboration with designer Jeff McFly. For future collections, Edwards plans to not only use sustainable materials but also donate three percent of the proceeds directly to a cause related to each collection.

With Cede Supply, Edwards aims to “bring back more integrity to the business of fashion. … We’re taking old things and making them new. We’re taking something existing and making it our own.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

