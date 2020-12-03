Lacey Woodruff: Thinking Long-Term

By Ameera Steward

For the Birmingham Times

Although Birmingham’s sustainable fashion community is made up of small businesses, they are collectively taking big strides to make a change.

Sustainable fashion is a movement centered on fostering a shift toward fashion products that prioritize ecological integrity and social justice; the term refers to clothing that is designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in ways that are environmentally friendly and socially conscious.

Fast fashion, on the other hand, involves the manufacturing of inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends, regardless of the impact on the environment or workers, in many instances.

A big part of the sustainable fashion business model involves social media, which is the platform most of these local business owners use to educate their audience and customers about sustainable fashion, the effects of their fashion choices, and how they can make better choices.

Here’s how some business owners are encouraging sustainable fashion in the Magic City.

Lacey Woodroof decided to physically bring sustainability to Birmingham with her store basic., on Morris Avenue. After realizing the horrible conditions in fast fashion working environments, the unfair payment, as well as what clothes can do to the environment, the 33-year-old took matters into her own hands and opened her storefront in 2018. She collaborates with different designers, who bring their pieces made from sustainable materials to her store to be sold. She also has a reselling entity within her brand to recycle the clothing her customers buy by allowing them to exchange their pieces for a $70 store credit.

“To me, sustainability looks like your carbon footprint, it looks like whether or not your business model is long-term sustainable, it looks like your employee retention, it looks like being responsible with how you source your items,” Woodroof said. “[It’s] really and truly just how we keep everything going, and the responsible, environmentally friendly ways of doing that.”

