Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, what would be your top priorities under a new presidential administration?

AERYN MORRISON: “[Reducing] the crippling student loan debt and improving education. I recently graduated from the University of Alabama and I have a lot of friends who are in serious debt, so I think student loan forgiveness would be great. Education would be my second priority because I think there should be more programs to offer free college . . . as well as our public school systems need more funding.”

LAKEISHA MASSEY: “Restoring economic stability, creating jobs and helping out small businesses; getting COVID-19 under control, and investing in community health. [I would also focus on] student loans, creating some type of forgiveness program or finding a way to get rid of the student loan debt.”

TEVARIUS FOSTER: “Getting the coronavirus pandemic under control, unifying the country, assisting Americans and businesses that have been affected financially by the pandemic. Also, foreign policy and making America a more fair place regardless of the disparities between race or gender. If we are to be successful in these areas, it requires us to do a true self reflection of who we are and who want to be as a country.”

SARAH DOWLAND: “Getting the pandemic under control. I work in healthcare as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists [CRNA] and I have seen firsthand how the virus affects people and the damage it is currently doing to people . . . even aside from the pandemic, I think health care should be the administration’s priority . . . some plan to get universal health care to everyone would be great.”

