Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tops $1M in fundraising for re-election

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has raised more than $1 million towards his re-election over the past five months, according to a recent campaign finance report.

Woodfin, who formally launched his bid for a second term during a rally on Saturday, has so far raised $1,000,756, according to the report. Of that amount, the mayor raised $253,941 in January from more than 500 people who donated in amounts ranging from $25,000 to $1.

The next scheduled election for Birmingham mayor is Tuesday, August 24, with a runoff, if needed, on Oct. 5. Challengers for the seat are beginning to line up. Last month, Birmingham businessman Chris Woods and Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales announced they were planning to run. Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell is likely to announce soon and Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt has also said he plans to run.

Since fundraising began August 24, Woodfin has amassed a total of 2,131 contributions from the likes of former NBA superstar Charles Barkley, New Orleans Pelican guard and A.H. Parker grad Eric Bledsoe and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle and Huffman High grad Marcellus Dareus, all of whom donated $25,000.

In addition to the athletes Woodfin’s reports show donations from a wide range of contributors including area corporations; business, civic and community leaders; Birmingham citizens; Birmingham-area citizens; in-state residents and out-of-state residents.

Several hundred donors have contributed $20.21 in acknowledgment of the election year.

Woodfin won his first term in 2017 defeating incumbent Bell in a runoff with 58 percent of the vote to Bell’s 41 percent. They were the two remaining candidates in a field that began with 12 that included Woods, who was the first to formally announce this year.

