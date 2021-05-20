SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH!!

PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**COMEDIAN DUSTIN SIMS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIENNE B. SIMONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRIBUTE TO ANTHONY HAMILTON & TYRESE featuring MARCUS PARSONS at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

SATURDAY…

**MAY FEST, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 106 Oxmoor Road hosted by Positive Maturity.

**EACH MIND MATTERS at the Vault, 5- 9 p.m. Cocktail attire. This is a community mental health awareness event. For more, www.strivebhm.com.

**IGNATIOUS CARMOUCHE from THE VOICE at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN CHELCIE LYNN of the TAMMY TOUR: ONE TRAILER PARK AT A TIME at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**COMEDIAN CHELCIE LYNN of the TAMMY TOUR: ONE TRAILER PARK AT A TIME at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, BOOK: Antiracism and Universal Designs for Learning is written by Andratesha Fritzgerald. …or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**LIVE FROM THE STARDOME WITH RICKEY SMILEY.

TUESDAY…

**LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, every Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM CAREER EXPO 202, 1 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN STONE COLD AND THE JACKAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DEIDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**LARGEST BUDGET PROPOSAL IN BIRMINGHAM’S HISTORY – Mayor Randall L. Woodfin presented a $455-million operating budget proposal to the City Council which supports neighborhood revitalization, provides merit and longevity pay and a 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment for employees. This is the largest budget proposal in the history of the city. Woodfin said that this supports neighborhood revitalization and fiscal responsibility with an eye toward investing in the future through initiatives such as Birmingham Promise. The plan supports efforts to provide services to the residents that are efficient and effective and said to be a moment of recovery and restoration. More than $14 million is dedicated to neighborhood revitalization. Those funds include: Street Resurfacing: $10 million, Demolition and Weed Abatement: $3.15 million, Land Bank Authority: $300,000, Recycling Pilot Program: $300,000 and ADA Sidewalks: $275,000. The proposed budget supports a commitment to restore full funding to boards and agencies in partnership with the city which was reduced in the 2021 operating budget due to the economic impact of the pandemic. The city’s new fiscal year begins July 1, 2021.

**AFRICAN HEALERS NETWORKING EVENT, May 29th, 12 – 4 p.m. There will be meditation, yoga, martial arts, vendors, reiki. For more (205) 356-6417.

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self-Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas 'til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329.

**SB117 EXPUNGEMENT BILL PASSED – Bill SB117 was passed and will impact the lives of many people who have a criminal arrest on their record that prevented them from getting jobs or advancing in their careers. This state-wide bill, also, allows for municipal and local violations to be expunged OR erased from the record. This bill was a collaborative effort with Senator Linda Foster Coleman-Madison, Rep. Chris England and Senator Rodger Smitherman which will help people move forward and have an improved life.

**JOBS NOT JAIL – Sheriff Mark Pettway has a new jobs mobile program – LET'S PREVENT CRIMES BY PRESENTING OPPORTUNITY. It brings the services to you including FREE in-person services such as employment services, resume writing. Interview skills, dress for success, bus vouchers, identification support, voter registration and addiction and recovery services hotline. For more, go to www.jeffcosheriffal.com.

**23rd ANNUAL ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL is June 11-12 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily as a DRIVE THROUGH/TAKE OUT ONLY festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 836 8th Street, South between University Blvd. and 10th Avenue South in Birmingham. Silent Auction, fun activities and more online. For more info: www.stelias.org.

FOR HISTORY LOVERS…

**COMMEMORATIVE EVENT AT FREEDOM RIDES MUSEUM – The Freedom Rides Museum, a historic property of the Alabama Historical Commission hosts a commemorative event honoring the legacy of the Freedom Riders, TODAY, at 10:23 a.m. The date and time mark the arrival of Freedom Riders in the city on May 20, 1961, as part of their courageous journey to enforce the desegregation of interstate travel including bus, train and air travel. Freedom Riders and activists will sign books, 12 – 1 p.m. in the museum: Bob Zellner for “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek,” Dr. Bernard Lafayette for “In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma,” and Catherine Burks-Brooks who is included in and is featured on the cover of Eric Etheridge’s “Breach of Peace.” The Freedom Rides Museum is located at 210 South Court Street, Montgomery, Alabama. The restored vintage Greyhound bus will arrive at the Freedom Rides Museum bearing Freedom Riders who arrived in Montgomery at 10:23 a.m. on May 20, 1961, and were met with violence from an angry mob. The Freedom Riders were Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., and Dr. Catherine Burke Brooks, who arrived on this date and time in Montgomery 60 years ago; Freedom Rider Ernest “Rip” Patton; and Civil Rights activist Bob Zellner.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**MOVIE: SOWING AND WEEPING, a VALERIE HICKS HALE FILM, premiere screening is May 27, at Premiere Cinemas, 501 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham Al 35209 with a Cash Bar Reception, 6:30 p.m. Film and 7-8 p.m. Discussion. The film is about awareness on the issue of leaving babies in hot cars. Can they survive one thoughtless act?

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning to its Theatre District roots with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**The Alabama-based documentary SOCKS ON FIRE is the first Official Selection of the 2021 Sidewalk Film Festival. The film won the coveted Best Documentary Feature Award at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Gadsden, Alabama-based filmmaker, Bo McGuire (one of Filmmaker Magazine's "25 New Faces of Independent Film"). The full festival line-up will be announced in mid-July. The Sidewalk Film Festival is screening short films as well as getting youth involved in many ways, plus more. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more.

TWG2022 NEWS…

**UAB IS AN OFFICIAL VENUE AND PARTNER – The World Games 2022 announced the University of Alabama at Birmingham as an Official Venue and Partner. The University will host several competitions, provide athlete housing for global event across its campus and will partner with the global event on multiple initiatives. The World Games 2022 (TWG2022), an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout The Games.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**TODAY – DAY WALK, 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Cahaba Lily Walk at Hargrove Shoals, Cahaba National Wildlife Refuge, along the Cahaba River in Bibb County. DETAILS: See the largest display of blooming Cahaba lilies in the world, acres and acres of them spread out over the water in the river. It looks like it has snowed on the river in May. Over seven miles of the Cahaba River lie within the Refuge boundary. The rolling uplands surrounding the river are forested with mountain longleaf and loblolly pines. Mixed upland hardwood species line ravines and the river's edge. The largest known stand of the imperiled shoals lily (known locally as the Cahaba lily) also occurs within the Refuge. During May and June, this beautiful plant blooms and is a magnificent display of nature. The hike is about five miles round trip. Rated easy. Wear sturdy footwear you don't mind getting wet and dirty. Old sneakers work well. Put on your river shoes so you can walk out into the shallow parts of the river to stroll through and touch the lilies which grow only in the water. Wear your river wading shoes to wade through Caffee Creek in order to be able to walk to where you can view the largest stand of lilies at Hargrove Shoals. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled "beach shoes" are not acceptable!! Bring picnic lunch and your drink. Two hiking poles are strongly recommended to provide additional stability when wading in the river. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald's Galleria. Depart from there at 10 a.m. Info. and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net.

**SATURDAY – DAY WALK, 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Cahaba Lily Walk, Hargrove Shoals along the Cahaba River in Bibb County, again. DETAILS: (Details are the same.) Another day to see the largest display of blooming Cahaba lilies in the world, acres and acres of them spread out over the water in the river. Same information for Thursday's walk is good for Saturday's walk. Again, meet at 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald's Galleria. Depart at 10 a.m. Info. and hike leader: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or seoutings@bellsouth.net.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**MARIO ANDRES ROBINSON – A BRUSH WITH TIME. An exhibition of one of the leading watercolor artists working today. This will be the first solo show of Robinson’s Work in the State of Alabama through July 30 at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Friday of the month Noon – 8 p.m. Social distancing rules apply.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens' greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH AND SO MUCH MORE…

May has been observed as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States since 1949. Books can be a great resource for people troubled by their lack of understanding about their own issues as well as anyone wanting to understand others. The month celebrates more. Check it out… (Some Taken from Book Riot and Amazon)

Here is some BOOK NEWS YOU CAN USE…

**Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Summer Reading Camp is Back – Pizza Hut is bringing back its summer reading program Camp BOOK IT! for a second year. The free, virtual camp is open to kids ages 4-12 and runs from June to August. Parents can track their children's reading goals via a digital dashboard, and when kids meet their goals, they will receive a voucher for a free one-topping personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Sorry, grown-ups. This reading program is just for the kids. But if you're feeling nostalgic for your childhood BOOK IT! days, Pizza Hut is selling vintage-style T-shirts with the retro logo for $10. Parents can sign the children up at: https://www.bookitprogram.com/book-it-for-parents.

**FOUR PULITZER PRIZE NONFICTION WINNERS THAT ARE NOT WHITE MEN – When you scroll back through the Pulitzer Prize winners, you realize wow, this is a LOT of white men. There are some non–white men winners so let’s look at them and read them and hopefully their numbers shall continue to grow in future years. (1) Book: THE UNDYING: PAIN, VULNERABILITY, MORTALITY, MEDICINE, ART, TIME, DREAMS, DATA, EXHAUSTION, CANCER and CARE is written by ANNE BOYER. (Winner 2020). (2) Book: LOCKING UP OUR OWN: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN BLACK AMERICA is written by JAMES FORMAN, JR. (Winner 2018). (3) THE EMPEROR OF ALL MALADIES: A BIOGRAPHY OF CANCER is written by SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE. (Winner 2011). (4)

THE HAUNTED LAND: FACING EUROPE’S GHOSTS AFTER COMMUNISM is written by TINA ROSENBERG. (Winner 1996).

**BOOK: ANTIRACISM AND UNIVERSAL DESIGN FOR LEARNING is written by ANDRATESHA FRITZGERALD. Andratesha Fritzgerald presents Universal Design for Learning (UDL) in a new light: As an effective framework to teach Black and Brown students. Drawing vivid portraits of her classroom instruction in urban over the past two decades, Fritzgerald shows teachers how to open new roads of communication, engagement, and skill-building for their students. The result? Helping students become expert, lifelong learners who feel honored and loved. The Forewod is written by SAMARIA RICE, mother of TAMIR RICE.

**BOOK: THE FORGER’S FORGERY is written by CLAY G. SMALL. This is a story of a powerful man being brought down by forging a lost art. When art mimics life, somebody’s going to get what’s coming to them…Professor Henry Lindon’s plane has just touched down in Amsterdam, where he’s come to work as a visiting professor. Lindon is torn between leaving his troubled wife, Marylou, behind in Dallas and feeling relieved and excited about starting a new chapter in a lively city. The taxi drops him off at an elegant building at Roetersstraat 8-1, where he’s greeted by his university liaison and soon-to-be neighbor, the lovely and spunky art professor Bernadette Gordon. After settling into his apartment, Lindon changes clothes and sets out to explore canals and cafes, wondering what the dinner invitation from Bernadette means for his fresh start. But troubles from the past soon cross the Atlantic. Lindon discovers that the notorious Dutch art forger Han van Meegeren, born in 1899, is about to play a part in Lindon’s own personal drama. With evil closing in, Lindon, Bernadette, and Marylou find that secrets of the art world may hold the key to settling old scores and putting a predator away for good.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY… COMEDIAN DUSTIN SIMS…Dustin Sims is a comedian from Oxford, Alabama, best known for his Snapchat videos and ‘Talking to Myself’ series. His unique style of storytelling has accumulated him over a MILLION followers across social media. Dustin’s raw comedy is mostly centered around bizarre life experiences that are guaranteed to keep you laughing! Also, be sure to check out his podcast ‘Poor Taste with Dustin Sims’ on Youtube.

**FRIDAY …COMEDIENNE B. SIMONE…Braelyn Greenfield, better known as B. Simone, hails from Dallas, Texas and spent the majority of her adult life in the south. Simone is cast member on the MTV hit TV show Wild N’ Out. B. Simone was a special guest host for 106 & Park. B. Simone co-starred in a Bet film Digital Lives Matter with Dc Young Fly. Her Instagram videos have received recognition from the likes of Chris Brown, Rihanna, Lil Boosie, TI and Many more. B. Simone has a crazy Instagram following with over 1.4 million followers and growing daily. Her ultimate goal is to be an actress and movie star aka the “Female Jamie Foxx”. She recently released a new album Stack Now Cry Later that was stemmed from a viral “Fvckboy Video”. B. Simone is currently headlining her own tour entitled “Looking For My Boooyfriend tour ” selling out show after show.

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…COMEDIAN CHELCIE LYNN…Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet, and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring. Chelcie can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian’, and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch.

**NEXT THURSDAY… COMEDIAN STONE COLD AND THE JACKAL… Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Fans love their unique friendship onscreen, but their real-life dynamic is perhaps even more entertaining. In addition to their successful podcast, “That’s Awesome”, Steve and Bradford are touring all over the country to the delight of GH fans everywhere. Join them for a 90-minute show full of music and comedy followed by a limited VIP photo meet and greet. Bring your own camera, no autographs.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER

COMING SOON…

**JUNE 11 – POP UP ADDICTION RESOURCE FAIR at Linn Park.

**JUNE 11 – 12 – 23RD ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church with Drive thru Takeout ONLY.

**JUNE 12 – SUN DRESSES, SHORTS AND SANDALS – THE DAY THANG, at Goudy Entertainment Center.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

