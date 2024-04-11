PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ASBCC) MONTHLY MEETING, NOON at Soho, 1830 Avenue E.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**A SOLO PLAY- HESCHEL’S PASSSOVER EVE, 7 p.m. at the LJCC starring ABRAHAM JOSHUA HESCHEL.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**TOMORROW’S OLD TRIO at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**DR. KING’S ‘LETTER FROM BIRMINGHAM JAIL’: A COMMUNITY RECITATION, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the BCRI Grand Staircase.

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SPEAK IN WHISPER, GOOD NEWS & JACK THE ELBOW at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO DIANA ROSS with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SPRING PLANT SALE at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**2024 PATTON CREEK FINE ART FESTIVAL at 4391 Creekside Avenue in Hoover.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**MAGIC CITY RISING STARS, 6:30 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. For more, 205-422-8423.

**ELLA SALTER AND THE SUNDAY SINNERS & BLUE SKY REVIVAL at The Nick.

**DJ WRIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**LOVE HARD TOUR with KEYSHIA COLE, TREY SONGZ featuring JAHEIM and K. MICHELLE.

**ANNUAL SPRING WINE FESTIVAL in Calera at 800 Highway 87.

**CITY MORGUE – BOMBS IN THE MAIL TOUR at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**2024 PATTON CREEK FINE ART FESTIVAL at 4391 Creekside Avenue in Hoover.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**MAKES MY BLOOD DANCE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at the Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**2024 BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS CONFERENCE: THE TRAUMA OF CRIME AND HATE, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church. Conference is FREE, but registration is required.

**ENVISION RADIO – THE ENTREPRENEUR’S EDGE hosted by Jerry Mitchell. For more, jamblack06@gmail.com. www.envision-radio.com.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW LIVE Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday, at 4 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**BEACH FOSSILS WITH FRIENDS NATION OF LANGUAGE at Iron City.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**2024 BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS CONFERENCE: THE TRAUMA OF CRIME AND HATE, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church. Conference is FREE, but registration is required.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**HANDS UP TOGETHER, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel with cocktails, food, friends and fun to ‘Celebrate Aging’ and to support families of all faiths in our community hosted by the Collatt Jewish Family Services. For more anna@cjfsbham or 205-278-7111.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**THE ODDEVEN, BO LEE III & KARKAZA at the Nick.

**HOT MULLIGAN – CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTOUR at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, Noon, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**FUSION INVITE NIGHT!!! at The Nick.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**THE DIP at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH JOE BRANTLEY at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**STEPHEN WILSON, JR. at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SHOW WITH IN THE PINES & RESULTS OF ADULTS at The Nick

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**SUNDAY – ART FOR A BELONGING THROUGH ART, 2:30 – 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. This is “An Artful Encounter with Bettina Byrd-Giles” presented by Charlotte Donlon. This is a closer look at a fantastic painting, a presentation by BETTINA BYRD GILES, a facilitated group discussion and refreshments from Juniper

BMA.

NEWS TO USE…

**GUN VIOLENCE FUNDRAISER – FIRST ANNUAL SNEAKER BALL FUNDRAISER – This is the first fundraiser by WHAT ABOUT US (WAU). SHEREE KENNON started WAU with other women and family members who help each other bond over the loss of their children. What About Us is having their first sneaker ball to raise money for gun violence that took the lives of loved ones. MOMS DEMAND ACTION and VOICES OF BLACK MOTHERS UNITED will sponsor the event on May 11, 6-10 p.m. at 917 2nd Avenue. Tickets are $25. Donations are accepted. The mission is to help with resources and referrals through partnerships with the community, as well as with other community activists. (For more: 205-563-9301 or shereekennon@yahoo.com.)

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DO…WORK…

**TUESDAY – ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH SERVICES, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. JOB FAIR at the Career Center, 3216 4th Avenue South. Positions are for youth services aide and security officers at the Vacca Campus, 8950 Roebuck Blvd. For more, 205-838-5015 or www.dys.alabama.gov.

**MAY 9 – JOB FAIR with the Alabama Department of Human Resources, 9 a.m. – Noon at the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources, 2001 12th Avenue North. Dress professionally. No children. Take your resume. Visit www.personnel.alabama.gov to complete an online application.

FOR THE YOUTH …

**ART COMPETITION FOR ALABAMA’s 7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – Congresswoman Terri Sewell is accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. This year’s theme is: ALABAMA STORY MAKERS: THE HISTORIC PEOPLE AND PLACES OF THE COTTON STATE.” Deadline is April 26. For more information, contact Rep. Sewell’s Montgomery Office at (334) 262-1919 or visit her official website at sewell.house.gov/art-competition. The competition is open to high school students from both public and private schools throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, as well as home-schooled high school students. The winner will receive free round-trip airfare for two to Washington D.C. to attend an official reception honoring the winners from congressional districts across the nation. The winner’s artwork will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

**LIFEGUARDS NEEDED- Birmingham Parks and Recreation Youth will accept applications through May 10. REQUIREMENTS: Certification is preferred. Non-certified will be trained. Must be 16 years of age on or before May 10th. Interested? Call 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

**THE MAN PROJECT is an all male mentoring program with a mission to empower, encourage and enlighten young males. It will teach them how to have productive lives, develop coping skills and take responsibility for the choices they make. The program wants to challenge them to be positive decision makers and shape them into successful young men. Register at: tmanproject.org.

MENTORS NEEDED…

**REACH & RISE THERAPEUTIC MENTORING PROGRAM – BECOME A MENTOR to 6-17 year olds by volunteering for 12 months. REQUIREMENTS: Be at least 21 years of age, complete 6 weeks of training, pass fingerprint and security screening, have a clean driving record, and commit 1-3 hours per week with a paired youth for 12 months. Apply at The Y-for youth development for healthy living and for social responsibility.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

** ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 20 and 21st at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is $159 before April 19 and $170 afterward until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. To register and for more, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

IN APRIL…

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE- Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike, Alabama Nature Center, Millbrook. Alabama – DETAILS: The former Lanark Estate in Millbrook, Alabama, was conveyed to provide for long-term stewardship of the property and development of an outdoor education facility that is now known as the Alabama Nature Center. The Center is a planned use facility offering hands on, outdoor-based educational programs and activities for students, educators, church and civic groups, and the general public. The Center contains 350 acres of striking forests, fields, streams, wetlands and parks that are traversed by five miles of boardwalks and trails in three regions. Plan to hike about 3.5 miles. Hike is relatively easy. Please bring $5 per person Nature Center admission fee with you. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and over able to walk about four miles without complaining are welcome on this outing. Optional dinner after the hike. Meet for this outing at 8:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 9 a.m. Information and Trip Leader: Dexter Duren, 205/765-2293.

**SUNDAY DAY HIKE, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails with some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up, able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike, are welcome. Bring a friend. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Information and trip leader: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969.

**NEXT SATURDAY – EARTHBOUND’S EARTHFEST is the rock band’s annual outdoor concert 2- 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewery. This event benefits BLACK WARRIOR RIVERKEEPER, a nonprofit clean water advocacy organization protecting Alabama’s Black Warrior River watershed. It is a family-friendly outdoor event and open to pets and people of all ages. (This event is dedicated to Sam Ray, Earthbound’s manager who founded Earthbound’s Earthfest.)

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN ATLANTA…

**EBONY MAGAZINE HOSTS FIRST-EVER SENSORY SOIREE IN ATLANTA – EBONY magazine partnered with LOUISVILLE TOURISM to bring the local tastes, sounds and charm of Louisville, Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia for the first Ebony Sensory Soiree on SATURDAY. The Soiree will feature Louisville-based chef LAWRENCE WEEKS, a bourbon spotlight of Kentucky’s first African American owned BROUGH BROTHERS DISTILLERY and a performance by folk and soul singer SCOTT T. SMITH. The event will allow the Atlanta residents to taste, hear, smell, touch and see the best of Black expressions coming out of Louisville, Kentucky. For more, go to: ebony.com.

IN CLEARWATER, FLORIDA…

**APRIL 25 – JAZZ IN PARADISE SUNSET DINNER CRUISE – A Sunset Dinner Cruise at Clearwater Beach Marina, 6 p.m. Boarding time and 6:30 p.m. Departure time. The JAZZ AND SUNSET Dinner Cruise is celebrating Clearwater Jazz Holiday (CJH) Young Lions Jazz students and alumni. It will include an Afterglow party Dockside. The dinner includes: Hors D’ouevres, Complimentary Premium Bar, Three Course Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment with a Spectacular Sunset. For more, www.clearwaterjazz.com OR, call 727-461-5200.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

**APRIL 20 – 21 – The Spring Race Weekend at Talladega Superspeedway kicks off Saturday, April 20 with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series GENERAL TIRE 200 at 12:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-PRO 300 at 4 p.m. The SUNDAY’S NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is at 3 p.m.

AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS…

**APRIL 26-28 – The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will be packed the Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring the NTT INDYCAR Series. The same drivers that compete in the INDY 500 will be racing in Birmingham at Barber Motorsports Park. This is the 14th year of the event and the 21st Anniversary of Barber Motorsports Park opening. It is home of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum with the largest motorcycle collection in the world. The event will be broadcast on NBC to more than 100 countries and territories. The Fan Zone is free for all. There are autograph sessions, vintage cars on display, a Kids Zone, and so much more. Additional events include wine tastings, an art festival, Indy 5K, and more.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. A one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

AT TEMPLE EMANUEL-EL…

**SUNDAY – MITZVAH DAY, 9:30 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

** SUNDAY – JEWISH FOOD AND CULTURE FEST, 11 a.m.. – 3 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. For more, ourtemple.org/tikkun-olam.

**MONDAY SAFETY TRAINING OPPORTUNITY, 6-7 p.m. at Temple Beth El. Must register.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

