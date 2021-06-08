COVID-19 Vaccinations Available on Wed. at Huffman High

bhm.k12.al.us

Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Huffman High School on Wednesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the second site in the school district’s Best Shot for a Safe Return campaign.

Last week, more than 100 people were vaccinated at Wenonah High School clinics on Wednesday and Saturday. Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, says he is looking forward to seeing even more students and their family members getting vaccinated this week.

“Huffman High School is the largest school in the district. We also have three other nearby schools with large student populations – Huffman Middle, Smith Middle and W.J. Christian,” he said. “We want a safe return to in-person learning and all school activities for our students and teachers. The vaccinations help us reach that goal.”

Registration is available at https://arms.timetap.com/#/. Walkups also will be accepted.

Students will begin summer programs on Thursday. The regular school year begins August 2, in Birmingham City Schools.

“We want to be ready on day one,” Sullivan said. “That includes getting a majority of our scholars vaccinated this summer.”

