People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAPPY VETERANS DAY TO ALL OF THE VETERANS! THANK YOU!!!

TODAY…

**UNKNOWN BY OPERA BIRMINGHAM, 6 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Flight

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT GO GO WITH DOMINIQUE POSEY and PARTY ROCKERS GO GO BAND at Perfect Note.

**VOCALIST Y’ANNA CRAWLEY, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**R&B VOCALIST SHERRI B at Perfect Note Nov. 13. 8 p.m.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE’S LADIES NIGHT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**LAUGHING WITH THE LADIES at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN EARTHQUAKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**VOCALIST Y’ANNA CRAWLEY, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

FOR LOVERS OF FASHION AND STYLES …

**RYAN CHRISTOPHER CELEBRITY STYLIST is at the GLAMROOM by Jasmine, SATURDAY, 3 – 6 p.m. at 1676 Montclair Road. For more, call (205) 719-9019. Book your mini styling session if you are interested in renewing or refreshing your look or build on your style.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**GRACIAS PARTY 2021 High Rollers Bingo, 6- 8:21 p.m. FRIDAY, at 6505 E. J. Oliver Blvd in Fairfield with Caribbean music, food and drinks. Get One FREE Food Item and One FREE Tropical Drink while it lasts. RSVP at (205) 427-0710.

**FLATLAND CAVALRY PERFORMS IN BIRMINGHAM – acclaimed country band Flatland Cavalry will perform at Zydeco, Friday. The performance celebrates the band’s new album, Welcome to Countryland, which was released this past summer. Produced by Jake Gear, the record finds the band’s traditional Texas roots infused with a fresh modern sound. Since the release, the band has made their Grand Ole Opry debut and continues to receive widespread critical attention.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St.N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**LEDISI – THE WILD CARD TOUR, SUNDAY,7:30 p.m. at Lyric Fine Arts Theatre.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY WALK, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Weekday Walk Very Near Birmingham at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve near Pinson in Jefferson County, Alabama. DETAILS: There will be some gradual climbing for a while at the beginning. Then walk through this heavily-wooded area. Hike on a new trail that extends through the woods from the parking lot at the main park gate. Along the way, stop to enjoy our lunches by a large creek with a beautiful, long, sloping waterfall in the middle of the preserve. Total hiking distance is about 3.2 miles. Bring picnic lunch and drinking water with you. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve Main Gate parking lot on Turkey Creek Road. Depart at 10 a.m. NOTE: This is a different parking lot from where we have always parked on all of our previous hikes in the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. Share this adventure. Bring a friend or friends. Info. and trip leader: Bonnie Black, 205-994-5434.

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 8:45 a.m. at Turkey Foot and Borden Creeks, Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest. DETAILS: Enjoy an especially beautiful, moderate 3 ½ mile hike along Turkey Foot and Borden Creeks. See several waterfalls, maybe three fine waterfalls on the ¾ mile walk along Turkey Foot Creek and its tributary creek. (Note that to facilitate going up or down the possibly slippery bank beside one of the Turkey Foot Creek tributary waterfalls we will provide hikers with the opportunity to use an assist rope. You are not required to use the rope. You will not be climbing a vertical cliff on a rope. Your feet will always be on the ground. It is just that having the rope gives you something solid straight in front of you to hold on to instead of scattered rocks and roots as you go up or down the short, about 20 foot distance.) Hike to the end of Turkey Foot Creek, then, walk beside the Sipsey Fork River a short distance to Borden Creek. Hiking route then follows Borden Creek and see several additional waterfalls and admire the gorgeous cliffs. Along Borden Creek the trail runs through a short, but very dark tunnel. You can stand up through the entire length of the tunnel. Bring a small, bright flashlight with you to light your way through the tunnel. Optional dinner after. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and older able and willing to walk 3 ½ miles without complaining are welcome. Reservations Required: You are required to call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email your reservation to seoutings@bellsouth.net by 4 p.m. on Friday, November 12. Be sure you leave either your phone number or email address.

**SUNDAY DAYHIKE – Meet 12:45 p.m. for the walk in Oak Mountain State Park. DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up, able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome. Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike. Meet at 12:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. We plan to depart from there at 1 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969.

IN AND AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

**IN PENSACOLA, FLORIDA…TODAY THROUGH MONDAY – FOOFOOFEST.COM in Pensacola, Fla.

FOR LOVERS OF MOTORSPORTS…

**2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE LARSON – Kyle Larson, the season’s most dominant driver in the NASCAR Cup Series from start to finish, completed his run to the top by winning the 2021 championship at Phoenix Raceway. With the championship win, he walks away from the 2021 season with 10 wins this season (the most of any active driver in 2021), 20 top fives (the most of any active driver in 2021) and 26 top 10s (the most of any active driver in 2021) Larson led 2,581 laps this season, the most of any active driver in 2021. Kyle Larson’s victory at Phoenix Raceway gave him the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title as he held off title contenders Martin Truex, Jr. (2nd) and Denny Hamlin (3rd) and Chase Elliott (5th) to take the championship, and his 10th victory of the season. Larson has the Kyle Larson Foundation which is dedicated to bringing people together and providing support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in need. Larson’s “Drive for 5 Campaign” was launched in March to benefit children, families and communities in need of support. His mission is to fund five scholarships a year at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia, to provide daily meals for five families per day through The Sanneh Foundation, and support at least five communities per year through the school grants provided by Hendrick Cares.

FOR ART LOVERS …

**TODAY…SPOKEN WORD AT AEIVA – An Evening of Spoken Word at AEIVA, TODAY, 6 p.m. As part of the final month of programming surrounding Marking Time at UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, JCMP will join the UAB English Department and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s Legacy Youth Leadership Program in a virtual evening of spoken word poetry and Q&A on November 11th at 6 p.m. Poetry read will be original works from UAB students and selections from our Liberated Voices Blog. For more, go to Abroms Engel Institute for the Visual Arts.

AT A NATIONAL ART EVENT…

**BLACK FINE ART FAIR OF OHIO, this weekend, in Columbus, Ohio with artist work not limited to: CHARLY PALMER, NAJEE DORSEY, DAVID DRISKELL, RICHARD MAYHEW, GEORGE HUNT, RICHMOND BARTHE, JAMES DENMARK, SAM GILLIAM, KEVIN NANCE WEST and THOMAS E. LOCKHART, III. The fair is intended for you to be able to acquire and learn: fine art available for purchase, art education, appraisals and conservation, Black Art Gold Rush, art portfolio investment, art auction, portfolio development, legacy establishment and women in the Fine Art Movement. For more information, contact Keith A. Golden, Curator at (303) 907-8413 or email keithagolden@yahoo.com . FREE!

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT UAB…

**MONARCH BUTTERFLY INSPIRED ART AT UAB SOLAR HOUSE- UAB students from the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History partnered with more than 90 art students from Hewitt-Trussville, Woodlawn and Mortimer Jordan high schools for works of art. Together the students illustrated and reflected upon the study of monarch butterfly migration. This exhibition is presented at the UAB Solar House in partnership with UAB Sustainability. Showings are offered by appointment from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Dec. 15. Make an appointment online to view the exhibition. The monarch butterflies of the Americas are a unique and fascinating species, according to the “I_Butterfly” festival founders. Each year, monarch butterflies migrate from Canada through the United States to Mexico. In one of Earth’s great migrations, a single monarch butterfly will travel thousands of miles to their overwintering locations in central Mexico. In the spring, they will migrate from Mexico back to Canada.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ART – Head to the BMA this fall for engaging programs that include cultural experts from the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Poarch Creek Indians, Navajo Nation, Muscogee Creek Nation and other tribal nations. More details at www.bma.org

**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is at the BMA until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.

**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

DATES TO REMEMBER…

**NOVEMBER 18 – MY STORY SPEAKER SERIES… at 6 p.m., JCMP will launch the final installment of the My Story Speaker Series with “The History of Law Enforcement, The Experience of Incarceration and the Possibility of Change.” This episode features formerly incarcerated artist Ronald McKeithen, Program Director at the Offender Alumni Association, Dena Dickerson, and Carla Crowder, Executive Director of Alabama Appleseed. It will focus on telling their stories as Jefferson County residents who have differing personal experiences with the criminal justice system. The video will premiere at 6 p.m. on November 18th.

**NOVEMBER 20 – AN EVENING IN WONDERLAND WITH TRACI MOTIF Live in Concert at the Concordia Banquet Hall & Dance Club, 7 p.m. hosted by COMEDIAN EUGENE HENRY, JR. featuring the LOCKED BAND SWEET LOU & HARRISON.

**DECEMBER 11 – AN EVENING WITH GLENN JONES at Perfect Note.

**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.

**THE COCA-COLA SCHOLARS PROGRAM SCHOLARSHIP – The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

MORE NEWS TO USE…

**MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMY DEADLINE NOVEMBER 19 – U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) is currently accepting Military Service Academy nomination applications for 2021. To be considered for an appointment to a military service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and be legally domiciled within the boundaries of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Students MUST complete a 2021 Nomination application, which can be found on Rep. Sewell’s website. Submissions must be received by the Birmingham office by U.S. mail postmarked no later than Friday, November 19, 2021. Applications should be mailed to: Office of Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, Two 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL, 35203, (205.254.1960).

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**CHAMBER LUNCHEON FEATURING ALLYSON MOURON OF BLESSED BROKENNESS, November 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Allyson Mouron, a Mountain Brook resident is one of the founders of Blessed Brokenness who will share how her family’s surprising fertility journey led to “twiblings”.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY…COMEDY NEAR YOU…with Narado Moore, Lamar Pullom, Carl Paul, Richard Lockhart and Rayna Cahill.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY … COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY … The Funniest Man in America returns! For over twenty years, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comic James Gregory has stood grinning: his blue shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious storytelling experience. The trademark caricature is the essence of James Gregory´s comedy: whimsical reflections on life from the front porch.

**SUNDAY…COMEDIENNE EUNICE’S LADIES NIGHT… Eunice Elliot is headlining this performance featuring JP Laffsum and Mary Patterson Broome.

COMING SOON… EARTHQUAKE, FUNNYMAINE, BEN BRAINARD, BRUCE BRUCE, SOUTHERN MOMMA, BILL BELLAMY, RENO COLLIER, LUENELL and so many more.

COMING SOON…

**NOVEMBER 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

