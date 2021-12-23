People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





HAPPY HOLIDAYS …FROM ALL OF US …TO ALL OF YOU!!!



TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!



SATURDAY…



**FEED THE FAMILY, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church

**HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS AT SIDEWALK 4 p.m. FREE!

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**CHRISTMAS NIGHT w/ THE DIRTY LUNGS, BEC & THE FRETS at The Nick – FREE, 9 p.m.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**A CHRISTMAS AFTER PARTY WITH HENRY MIMS at Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**BUGWHORE w/ TORCON VII at The Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**KARAOKE at The Nick. Free.



NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022!!!



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SAXOPHONIST MARCUS ANDERSON at the Perfect Note.



NEWS TO USE…



FOR THE COMMUNITY…



**BUYBLACKBHAM.COM – If you have not heard, this is the website for a new campaign with Mastercard and Urban Impact. Called #BuyBlackBham, it is to urge residents to shop at more than 400 Black-owned businesses listed on www.buyblackbham.com during the holiday shopping season. The campaign continues through Kwanzaa, January 1, 2022. The #BuyBlackBham platform, developed by an African-American owned development studio, JWEB Development, allows citizens to scan, upload and text receipts and invoices from business purchases. Those creating a profile to log their receipts from Black-owned businesses located in the City of Birmingham will qualify for a raffle of prizes and rewards. Log receipts at BuyBlackBham.com or text receipts to 205-900-4750. The first drawing will be Friday, December 17 and the second will occur Tuesday, January 4. If interested, then this is for you.



**JESSICA HUGHES BENNETT APPOINTED TO LAND BANK AUTHORITY – Mayor Randall Woodfin appointed Jessica Hughes Bennett to the Land Bank Authority. Hughes is filling a previously unexpired term and will serve effective immediately through August 19, 2022. Hughes currently serves as associate architect for Architecture Works where she is the day-to-day project manager for all phases from planning through construction. The Auburn University alumna is a member of Design Alabama as well as the American Institute of Architects. She has also served as a junior board member for the Railroad Park Foundation.





FOR MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT LOVERS…



AND MORE…



**CHRISTMAS NIGHT w/ THE DIRTY LUNGS, BEC & THE FRETS at The Nick – FREE, 9 p.m.



**A CHRISTMAS AFTER – PARTY WITH HENRY MIMS at the Perfect Note



**NEW’S YEARS EVE – THE ANNUAL ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2022, 8 p.m. at UAB Hilton Hotel, with DRUMMER GIRL DEE, DJ MAVERICK, DJ NEW ERA, and DJ HURRICANE hosted by HOMIE J.



**NEW YEAR’S EVE with SAXOPHONIST MARCUS ANDERSON at Perfect Note.



**NEW YEAR’S EVE w/714’s, FALSE JASMINE, DUJOUR, MEL.CROZBY & more at the Nick.





AT THE ALABAMA THEATRE…



**ANDERSON EAST IN BIRMINGHAM – Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Anderson East will perform at the Alabama Theatre, Friday, December 31. The performance celebrates the release of East’s acclaimed new album, Maybe We Never Die. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, Maybe We Never Die finds East’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction.



AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**MAGICAL NIGHTS AT VULCAN – TODAY is the last day for the Vulcan’s Magical Nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Vulcan Park and Museum will be transformed into a delightful wonderland filled with lights, holiday music, special guest appearances, and Santa. The Anvil and Museum will have extended hours until 8 p.m. There will be food, hot chocolate, wine and beer available for additional purchase. The Pixel Room, Alabama’s first selfie museum, will take photos curated by Swanky D. For more, go to visitvulcan.com.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**SUNDAY EASY DAYHIKE, THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS, Meet 1:45 p.m. for Southeastern Outings Easy Walk at Vulcan Trail inside the City Limits of Birmingham – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the day after Christmas. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Christmas guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you park when visiting the statue and Vulcan Park. Depart at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk is completed, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Share and bring a friend or friends to this walk. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.



FOR BOOK LOVERS…



There are so many good books to read. This is a good book from a local author written during COVID 19.



**BOOK – LET’S GO PLAY OUTSIDE – DURING AND AFTER COVID 19 – The book is written by author ANDREA BILLINGSLEY WHITFIELD. This children’s book is about friendships, safety precautions, physical activities and more through interactive playtime outdoors. Whitfield’s grandson, carefree Romanious Oliver Dennis loves playing outside and her great nephew, Caden Anthony Roseman who is afraid of COVID-19 and prefers to stay inside are the inspirations for the book. The boys go back and forth about what they prefer to do and enjoy or not. Whitfield says that these days everyone, especially children, are into talking and playing games on the phone, texting and sitting in front of the TV watching movies, laying around, etc., but missing exercise, fresh air and outdoor physical activities that are good for better breathing and a more healthy lifestyle. Whitfield believes more outdoor time should be included in each day. This would permit the time spent outdoors to assist with growth in many ways such as improving their attention span, languages and social skills as well as their development. It also gives them the opportunity to explore nature, feel the shining sun, see the blue sky and feel or hear the nice breeze. Outdoor playtime allows them to swing on the swings, slide on the slides, walk, run or even play in the pool while social distancing – moving the bodies. They can play in the grass, look for four-leaf clovers, feed the birds, roll down a hill, run a little, walk, hike, get some sun and fresh air, which expands their senses, while getting exercise and breathing more becoming more aware of their bodies. All of this helps with developing a healthy lifestyle and learning to take better care of their bodies while being active and involved in nature. The outdoors games such as dodge ball, hide and seek, basketball, golf, etc., contribute to getting fresh air and exercise. In the end, the boys enjoyed playing together, the very best part. It ends with the boys eating pizza, playing golf, basketball and getting to have fun playing together outside. As a retired educator, Billingsley Whitfield has 36 years of teaching after receiving her B.S. from Alabama A&M University and her M.A. from the University of Alabama Birmingham. One of her favorite quotes is ‘Life isn’t measured by how many breaths you take, but by how many moments that take your breath away.” For more information about Andrea and her books, go to: andrea_whitfield@bellsouth.net.



FOR ART LOVERS …



NEAR IN NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA…



AT THE HISTORIC NEW ORLEANS COLLECTION (THNOC)…



**CREOLE CHRISTMAS is December 28 – 29.



**SPRING 2022 TOUR OF SPAIN – Registration deadline is December 20 for persons that want to experience luxury accommodations, special access tours and fine dining for the 10 day outing March 28 – April 6.



**MAKING MARDI GRAS – Preparations are underway for the blockbuster exhibition on the creativity that fuels Carnival season. Making Mardi Gras opens January 6. Visit the exhibition webpage to read up on the history of Mardi Gras traditions.





IN FAIRFIELD, ALABAMA….



AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…



**WONDERS” – WONDERS GROUP EXHIBITION at Stephen Smith Fine Art, in Fairfield, 5104 Gary Avenue featuring nine nationally and internationally prominent, contemporary artists who create works that inspire a sense of calm and sublime. Artists include: Dan Addington, Chad Awalt, C. Dawn Davis, Margaret Dyer, Gerard Erley, Scott French, Susan Hall, R. John Ichter and Gwen Wong. This exhibition curated by Laura Nadell is through January 2. Call (205) 305-1451 for more or bhamfree@icloud.com.





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is now until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.



**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…



**GLOW WILD – Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is on select nights now through January 2022. Perfect for the entire family, guests will be captivated by jaw-dropping lantern creations of wildlife and plants of all sizes soaring up to 30 feet high! The Zoo will brilliantly sparkle to light up the night and offer something for everyone to enjoy! Take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Radiant Express Train* or go for a spin on the Protective Life Jingle Bell Carousel* (additional cost). Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Please be aware that as a night event, Zoo animals will not be viewable during the event.



**BE WILDLY SUPPORTIVE CAMPAIGN – YOU ARE INVITED!!! The Birmingham Zoo invites the public to “Be Wildly Supportive” during this holiday and giving season. The Zoo has set an ambitious fundraising goal to raise $50,000 by year-end during the “Be Wildly Supportive of Your Zoo” campaign. Operating costs for the Zoo amount to $30,000 a day to provide food and vital care for its 550+ animals, including many endangered species. All gifts made now through December 31 will support the Emergency Animal Fund, providing vital nutrition and health care. Please support!! See you at the Birmingham Zoo, this Holiday Season!

COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.



Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

