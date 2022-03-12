Free Exercise Classes Begin at Railroad Park March 14

railroadpark.org

Get Healthy on the Railroad, the series of free exercise classes sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, returns for in-person classes this month. Exercise classes are designed to meet varied fitness levels and preferences. All classes are led by expert instructors and are free to all participants.

Get Healthy’s evening exercise classes take place Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 14 through October 31. The complete evening lineup includes bootcamp, Hip Hop Cardio, Zumba, yoga, and Family Fun Friday. With low-impact workouts designed to boost strength and balance, Senior Fit classes will be each Tuesday at 8am. Complete class descriptions below.

“One of Railroad Park’s primary goals is to be a unifying green space that provides equitable access to outdoor recreation,” said Camille Spratling, executive director, Railroad Park Foundation. “Get Healthy, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, is a cornerstone of that goal. We have so many talented instructors leading a wide variety of workouts—and having a great time doing it. The program is free and open to anyone who wants to participate, and on any given weekday it’s wonderful to see the lovely groups of people out here, having a great time while boosting their health and wellness.”

All experience levels are welcome. Participants in Get Healthy exercise classes arrive 15 minutes early to sign in. Classes take place at various locations throughout the park, weather permitting. Any necessary cancellations are announced on Railroad Park’s social media channels.

Details to come soon on Get Healthy Cooking Classes, which instruct attendees on preparing delicious recipes with a healthy focus, and using locally sourced produce.

The 2022 Get Healthy Line-up:

Senior Fit (Tuesdays, 8 a.m.)

The health benefits of consistent, low-impact exercise are critical to maintaining good health at any age, but particularly for senior adults. This weekly class focuses on strength, flexibility, endurance and balance, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, in combination offer seniors the greatest health benefits. The group exercise setting provides a wonderful opportunity to stay healthy and meet new people while having fun.

Bootcamp (Mondays, 6 p.m.)

This heart-pumping, fun workout leaves attendees feeling stress-free and motivated. By using just body weight, this workout routine helps tone muscles, build endurance, and boost metabolism.

Hip Hop Cardio (Tuesdays, 6 p.m.)

This high-endurance exercise class features fun, hip hop inspired choreography. It boosts cardiovascular health, strength & flexibility with a sizzling playlist. Zumba (Wednesdays, 6pm) Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance fitness class that blends basic dance moves with aerobic steps. Zumba is fun, energizing, and easy to follow.

Yoga (Thursdays, 6 p.m.)

Yoga strengthens and tones the body, promoting balance and flexibility while quieting the mind. This inclusive class is structured for participants at all experience levels.

Family Fun Friday (Fridays, 6 p.m.)

This class invites collaboration and a little friendly competition with team activities like kickball, soccer, and whiffle ball. A new game each week keeps it interesting, with low to high impact games promoting exercise, mental health and fun. Each class begins with a warmup and light stretching, followed by the game of the week.

