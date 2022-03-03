Sharpe-Jefferson: Change is Our One Constant in Life

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Most of you already know this, but change is one of my favorite topics.

It really is our one constant in life. And yes, I know you’ve heard it before, but I so love the idea of reminders pertaining to critical life lessons. And here’s the interesting part. We all know change is coming around the bend, but why do we despise it so?

I believe I can shed some insight.

Think about this for a moment: When we are in a routine or habit of doing something, it requires less thought, and in some cases, less physical and mental energy.

We simply do, sometimes even half-heartedly, and we can still get a mostly favorable end result. Need proof? Here you go.

Think about the way you’ve traveled to and from work to home over these past few years (this does not include those of you who’ve gotten a new job recently).

Mostly…you don’t have to think about it. You get on the street or exit and drive; and your mind is then free to wonder.

You hit a state which actually allows you to go on auto pilot. And, if you’re like me, the actual route can seem like a blur.

Your mind has wanders along countless to-do lists, chores, incident rehearsals, upcoming plans and the like. You then re-enter a more mindful state once you close in on your destination.

It’s what some would call the lull of routine, or, the familiar.

And then, there’s change.

When you’re starting a new job or learning a new route, it’s vastly different. You have to be present from start to finish in order to genuinely grasp and download your new way of life.

So now, I want to pose a few questions to you.

–Where have you hit auto play in your life?

–Where could you stand a routine change?

–Where do you need an abrupt break from the monotony?

The funny thing about life is this, things have a way of shaking us from our routine. Whether through thought or circumstance, change always beckons ever so graciously. But here’s perhaps the most important question. Will you accept the invitation?

Or better yet, will you be a willing participant in initiating it in any area that’s needed in your life?

Let me encourage you to not be afraid and lean into the positive change that’s needed. You’ll look back and be glad you accepted.

As always, know that I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

