Meet the Winners After USFL’s First Weekend in Birmingham

By Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

For The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Stallions won the first game of the new United States Football League, and the league notched a W as well.

An announced crowd of 17,500 at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham was raucous and enthusiastic as it hung around for the fireworks on the field before the fireworks in the sky as the Stallions charged back for a 28-24 victory over the New Jersey Generals.

Fans came from throughout the metro area, and even from out of state, for the kickoff of the inaugural 2022 USFL season.

“It’s all about the view,” said Keith Watts of Madison, Alabama, who had a seat in the upper deck of the Uptown stadium. “I want to see what’s happening.”

Watts appeared to have split allegiance, wearing a University of Alabama shirt and a Stallions cap. But given a choice between the Alabama spring football game held earlier Saturday in Tuscaloosa and the USFL opener he went with the Stallions.

“I’ve seen a million A Day games but I haven’t seen the inaugural game of the USFL before,” said Watts, who came with his father Kenny Watts. “That seemed more important.”

Pinson’s Derrick Blackmon was another fan in the upper deck. He called the first-game experience beautiful.

“I think is wonderful for the sport and for the city of Birmingham and for the league as well,” he said. “I think it’s great. I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t think you could find some good football out here.”

Atlanta’s Lorrie Render cheered loudly when the Generals scored the first touchdown in league history. Of course, she had a rooting interest in New Jersey.

“My son is Tyshun Render, No. 99, playing with the Generals. We have our family here with us all the way down this row,” she said, pointing to the seating.

“I think it’s a great start,” Render continued. “I’m glad to see some more football being played. I’m glad to see these players out here getting more opportunities to have the fellowship and get the chance to play with each other.”

Patrick Thomas of Clay was exuberant after the Stallions won, high-fiving fellow fans as they made their way up the lower bowl to the exit.

“We had to win,” he said. “What people don’t realize is that Birmingham is thriving. We’re waiting on this. We’re ready for this to take off. Now we get to have the Birmingham Stallions back. Let’s kick it off, baby. Let’s kick it off.”

Mikal Orr took in the USFL first game with his mother Wanda Orr and his daughter, 1-year-old daughter Haven. The Five Points West resident said he didn’t need a Stallions victory to secure his fandom.

“I’m already a fan because this is my city. I love my city,” he said. “But they showed out. They did their thing tonight.”

And the USFL showed out as well.

“Man, the atmosphere was perfect,” Orr said. “It was great. We came out had a good time, watched some good football and enjoyed ourselves.”

Saturday’s showing bodes well for future contests.

Blackmon said he’s coming back every weekend. “…I will be out for at least one game,” he said.

And Generals defensive end Tyshun Render can count on his mother making frequent visits to the Magic City. “I will make every single trip down (Interstate) 20,” she said.

The opening weekend of the USFL continued Sunday with the Houston Gamblers defeating the Michigan Panthers 17-12 and the New Orleans Breakers beating the Philadelphia Stars 23-17. The third game of the scheduled tripleheader – was played Monday, as the Sunday matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits was postponed due to weather. It gave football fans an offseason taste of Monday night football, and the Bandits escaped with a 17-3 victory.

