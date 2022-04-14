Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What is your fondest childhood Easter memory?

MADISON EALY: “When I was around 8, I was at my grandma house in Leeds where we did our traditional easter egg hunt. This particular one I will always remember because I was hunting eggs and looked behind a bush at the back of her house and saw a garden snake. I screamed and ran away.”

KELIA JUDGE: “I’m a military brat and never really got to experience Easter because I was never in one place. However, there was this one time my family and I were living in Fayetteville, North Carolina and me and my little brother participated in an Easter egg hunt with our neighbors and the prize was a $100 and my brother found it.”

CAMBLE DAVIS: “When I was a kid growing up in North Alabama, I would wake up every year and my brothers and sisters and I would have our baskets on the table. Let’s just say that was the only time we got to eat Easter chocolate bunnies for breakfast.”

ANDREA ZIEGLER: “My fondest memory is dressing up and saying Easter speeches. I remember one time having to say my speech at church [Crossroad Victory Church in Birmingham] and I didn’t know it and I just bust out and started singing ‘Amazing Grace’ instead.”

