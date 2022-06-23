Photo Essay: The Best of Birmingham In 20 Days (June, 2022)

The Birmingham Times

From Vulcan’s 118th birthday atop Red Mountain to the Juneteenth celebration at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in downtown, June has been a month of festivities throughout the metro area. Whether it was the African Heritage Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Art or Central Alabama Pride’s Mardi Gras-style parade in Lakeview area residents had a wide selection of food, vendors, live performers, artists and activities to enjoy in the month. Here’s how our photographers captured some of the fun.

