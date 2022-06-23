Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Photo Essay: The Best of Birmingham In 20 Days (June, 2022)

Photo Essay: The Best of Birmingham In 20 Days (June, 2022)

Birmingham Times
Model with one of Aaliyah Taylor's designs during the 2022 MCFW Emerging Designer Competition at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (Ameera Steward, For The Birmingham Times)
The Birmingham Times

From Vulcan’s 118th birthday atop Red Mountain to the Juneteenth celebration at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in downtown, June has been a month of festivities throughout the metro area. Whether it was the African Heritage Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Art or Central Alabama Pride’s Mardi Gras-style parade in Lakeview area residents had a wide selection of food, vendors, live performers, artists and activities to enjoy in the month. Here’s how our photographers captured some of the fun.

