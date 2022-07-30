Alabama A&M mourns death of Birmingham native and cheerleader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who passed on Thursday night.

McDade was a member of the cheer squad and a Birmingham native who attended Carver High School. In May, she graduated from AAMU with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 19-year-old man on Thursday night for allegedly shooting McDade, his ex-girlfriend.

AAMU is offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff who might need assistance in coping with her loss.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

