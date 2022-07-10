Fantastic Food and Fun: A World Games Food Guide – Part 2

By Alicia Anger

It’s nice to have you in Birmingham!

And while you’re in our hometown for the World Games, we want to share some extra-special places to visit on the local culinary scene. In Part 1 of Regions Bank’s food tour of our headquarter city, we had a delicious breakfast and an *amazing* barbecue lunch.

But what about dinner and dessert? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered there, too. Let us help you fill your plate with fantastic cuisine from some of the city’s best local eateries!

Birmingham is a city with Southern charm, rich history, world-class dining, and attractions for the whole family. The World Games will be full of exciting events! And your meals (and snacks!) while visiting can be just as exciting, too.

Here in Part 2, we are ready for COLOSSAL sweet treats at K&J’s Elegant Pastries and savory Italian cuisine from Gianmarco’s Restaurant – with recommendations from four generations on the best items on the menu!

Check out the two videos below; then keep reading on to see where you can find these gems!

Ready for the tour yet??? A trip to K&Js Elegant Pastries is an exciting dessert experience like no other. Here you will find delightfully sweet treats and friendly smiles. There are fresh cinnamon rolls, yummy sundaes, cookies, and several cupcake flavors, from peach cobbler and cotton candy to strawberry lemonade! Our favorite treat – the K&J’s Kolossal Milkshake! The gigantic shakes are nothing short of works of foodie art – piled high with swirling lollipops, cupcakes, whipped cream, and cotton candy! YOU MUST give them a try!

And as you saw, Gianmarco’s Restaurant has some of the best authentic Italian cuisine the area has to offer! “Your senses will thank you after dinner with us,” is the slogan from the Respinto family – four generations who proudly own the quaint restaurant in the Homewood community. From a selection of hand-crafted meals, such as braised veal ossobuco, fresh pan roast gulf grouper, to seared creole seasoned snapper over a crawfish maque choux – you can’t go wrong!

So plug these into your phone or GPS, and let us know how you like it!

K&J’s Elegant Pastries Birmingham, AL2260 9th Ave. N Suite

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 663-4827

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 6pm GianMarco’s Birmingham, AL721 Broadway St.

Birmingham, AL 35209 (Homewood)

(205) 871-9622



Hours of operation:

Dinner – Monday – Saturday 5pm – 10pm

Lunch – Wednesday – Friday 11am-2pm

Sunday – Closed*Please call for reservations and curbside service.

Oh, and did you miss Part 1 of our food tour? No worries!! We’ve got it for you right here.

