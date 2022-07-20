Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, VP Harris to have one-on-one Friday at Urban League Conference

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will participate in an armchair conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as part of the National Urban League’s Annual Conference in Washington D.C.

Harris will speak to issues affecting communities across the country, including voting rights, reproductive rights, and gun violence, and what the Administration is doing to address them.

The conversation is another in Woodfin’s growing national profile.

“It’s an absolute honor to join Vice President Harris at this year’s National Urban League Annual Conference,” the mayor said. “I look forward to the conversation and can’t wait to exchange ideas on moving our country forward.”

He added, “I’d also like to thank the Urban League for their continued work and being a premiere Civil Rights organization. This is a critical moment in our country’s history, with issues like voting rights and social justice heavy on the minds of many Americans. It’s our opportunity to not only organize but develop actionable plans to bring sustainable change to our communities.”

The Vice President’s participation in the National Urban League’s conference is another in a series of engagements over the past three weeks where she has spoken directly to Black leaders about the Administration’s work, including at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, LA; Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 70th Boule in Orlando, Florida; and most recently at the NAACP’s conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 2022 conference will be the nation’s largest and most influential civil rights and urban advocacy event. Each year, leaders in business, government, and social advocacy gather to explore the issues and initiatives that profoundly affect the communities served by the Urban League network of 90 affiliates nationwide

