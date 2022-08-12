Birmingham Urban League to temporarily suspend COVID rental assistance

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Urban League announced this week that it will temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County.

However, the Urban League will continue to process and provide financial assistance to eligible residents negatively affected by the pandemic.

“First and foremost, we want the community to know we are here,” said William Barnes, president and CEO of the Birmingham Urban League. “It is critical for the Birmingham Urban League to continue encouraging, supporting, and most importantly, educating all residents about the programs and services we provide.

“With the Emergency Rental Assistance program, we, along with our community partners, want to ensure we process and provide funding for eligible residents who have applied. Additionally, we will continue to work closely with Jefferson County to determine the total amount of available funds available for future allocations.”

Since May 2021, the Birmingham Urban League has assisted more than 1,800 Jefferson County residents and has distributed $14 million in federal aid.

For more information visit www.birminghamul.org, email info@birminghamul.org, or call

205-326-0162. The Birmingham Urban League’s office is 2101 6th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Suite 700.

