Parents of K-3 Students in Birmingham Urged to Attend Literacy Town Hall

www.birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan will host a town hall on Tuesday, August 30 to encourage community support of kindergarten to third-grade literacy. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

Parents of children K-3, local literacy groups, current and retired educators, faith communities and residents are invited to learn how to support Birmingham children in achieving grade-level literacy.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to come alongside Birmingham City Schools in supporting our scholars in meeting their literacy goals,” Woodfin said. “Ensuring that our youngsters can read well is ensuring that they have a path toward a better future.”

“Birmingham City Schools welcomes all partnerships that assist in teaching and learning,” Sullivan said. “We appreciate the support of the City of Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin and the City Council. We look forward to having volunteers from throughout the area working with our scholars. They are our future leaders.”

Next year, state legislature will enact an amendment to the Alabama Literacy Act, which will require third graders who do not pass the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program to repeat their grade. Last school year, 43 percent of Birmingham’s third graders and 41 percent of 2nd graders were reading below grade level. The town hall event will present strategies toward helping to support students who struggle to read on their grade level and hopefully prevent any stalls in their academic progression.

“Early literacy skills are integral to academic success,” Sullivan said. “From pre-kindergarten through third grade, scholars learn to read. From third grade throughout their academic careers, students read to learn.”

“Improving the reading skills of our children is a community effort,” Woodfin said. “I am asking all Birmingham residents to use your time and talent to rally around our young people to make sure they succeed.”

Earlier this year, the City of Birmingham partnered with Birmingham City Schools to improve student reading through Page Pals, an incentive program designed to produce more effective third-grade student readers both inside and outside the classroom. Birmingham students enhanced their reading skills while also being rewarded prize incentives. More information about Page Pals and well as other local literacy groups will be provided at the town hall event.

For more information about the town hall, go to https://www.bhamyouthfirst.org/page-pals/.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

