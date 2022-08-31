Railroad Park Adds Class for New and Expecting Parents

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

A new class for new and expecting parents has been added to the Get Healthy Series sponsored by Blue Cross BlueShield of Alabama at Railroad Park on Thursdays.

Starting in September through October the new Parent Power class will be held every Thursday morning at 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

“This is something we are really excited about because it is one of the missions of Railroad Park, to support our community,” said Ronda Robinson, Spokesperson and Director of Events at Railroad Park.

The hour-long class involves a combination of yoga and cardio exercises led by expert instructors. “We have certified instructors from Birmingham and surrounding areas. They are all awesome and top quality,” said Robinson.

Through the Get Healthy Series, Railroad has been hosting exercise classes since March.

The new Parent Power class is unique because it encourages new parents to come out and exercise together with their children from ages 6 and younger, said Robinson.

All of the exercises are designed for parents to do with their young child. “New mothers that just had a baby want to get in shape, feel better about their appearance and they want to be healthy. This is an opportunity for them to have fun while sticking with their own healthy living goals. This class is an opportunity for them to achieve those goals,” said Robinson, who added this is a community effort to encourage healthy living and exercise.

In addition to the exercise classes once a month Railroad Park hosts a cooking class.

“We have a local chef to teach the class and the first 100 people to attend get a free bag of produce based on the recipe sponsored by Piggly Wiggly, Blue Cross BlueShield of Alabama, and Choose Wisely,” said Robinson.

All of the participates get to learn about new dishes and gets ingredients to go home and make them on their own.

“It is a wonderful service to the community to provide this free program. We would love to encourage everyone to come out and join us every Thursday from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. And bring the kids we’re going to have a good time,” said Robinson

The Get Healthy Series consist of exercise classes such as:

Mornings

Tuesday: Senior Fit 8 a.m.

Thursday: Parent Power 9 a.m.

Evenings

Monday: Boot Camp 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: Hip Hop Cardio 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Zumba 6 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday: Family Fun Friday 6 p.m.

For more information visit railroadpark.org

