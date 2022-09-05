5 Places to Get Your African Food Fix in Birmingham

BY SUMMER GUFFEY

bhamnow.com

Want to know where you can find African food in Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine.

Sahani

For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they offer a special on favorite dishes from Kenya, so you can have a little taste of the desert in Birmingham.

Location: 2520 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 11AM–7PM | Saturday 1–7PM | Sunday 1:30–8PM

Facebook

Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean

The menu at Red Sea is as authentic as you can get when it comes to Ethiopian dishes in Birmingham. They also offer Mediterranean and Cajun dishes. When you visit on Fridays and Saturdays, you can try their special Ethiopian coffee—a plus for coffee connoisseurs.

Location: 22 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11AM–9PM

Website | Facebook

Karam’s Restaurant

Although most of these dishes are Middle Eastern, you can find some delicious Egyptian meals at Karam’s Restaurant. Try the Egyptian Hawashi or the Shawarma, a popular meat-heavy street food loved by the people of Cairo. It’s also Halal!

Location: 715 18th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10AM–10PM

Website | Facebook

Naji’s Pita Gourmet

This hole-in-the-wall diner serves mainly Middle Eastern dishes, but you can order classic Egyptian dishes too. When you visit, order the chicken shawarma, a slow-cooked chicken drenched in tasty tahini sauce wrapped up in warm pita bread.

Location: 166 W Valley Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209

Hours: Monday-Friday 11AM–4PM | Saturday 11AM–3PM

Website

Taboon Noon o Kabob

Because of Egypt’s and Libya’s locations—both North African countries—they share a lot of culture with Middle Eastern countries, including the kabobs on the menu. That means delicious meals and recipes have been shared and perfected over centuries between the two areas. Luckily, at Taboon Noon o Kabob you can have a taste of that history right here in the ‘Ham.

Location: 1550 Montgomery Hwy P, Hoover, AL 35216

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10AM–10PM

Website

For more on the mobile, modern guide to Birmingham, please visit bhamnow.com

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

