Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development.

The brainchild of The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, the Black Girls Dream Conference is part of the Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour, a month-long caravan of interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, arts and culture, and entrepreneurship and S.T.E.M.– designed for Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth across the South.

After stops in Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, and the Blackbelt in Alabama, the tour culminated this weekend in Birmingham.

Founded by LaTosha Brown, the consortium is led by four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the BlackBelt Community Foundation, the Fund for Southern Communities and the TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

