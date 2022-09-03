How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

By Patience Itson
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered.
Size vs rent
Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham and Atlanta, but Birmingham’s average rent is over $500 lower.
Birmingham residents pay an average of $1,278 for an average 973-square-foot apartment.
Atlanta residents pay an average of $1,861 for an average 971-square-foot apartment.
The factors
There are several factors that go into the cost of rent, including unit type, size, quality as well as location. Here’s how Birmingham’s neighborhoods compare to Atlanta’s:
The most affordable neighborhood in Birmingham is Acipco – Finley, where the average rent goes for $482 per month.
The most affordable neighborhood in Atlanta is also within the inner part of the city, Atlanta University Center. The average rent there is $1,131.
In some of the priciest neighborhoods in Atlanta (Buckhead Heights and Lennox), average rents are $2,477. Compare it with Birmingham’s priciest neighborhoods being Old Mountain Brook ($1,703), Southside Birmingham ($1,714) and Belle Meade ($1,884).
Birmingham vs other Alabama cities
Wondering how rent in Birmingham compares to neighboring cities and others in Alabama? Here’s a rundown of current averages:
Neighboring cities:
Calera: $1,346
Chelsea: $700
Center Point: $796
Homewood: $1,137
Pelham: $1,431
Vestavia Hills: $1,313
Alabama cities:
Huntsville: $1,146
Mobile: $1,083
Tuscaloosa: $1,230
What does this mean?
When it comes to cheaper housing, Birmingham is more affordable than other metro areas like Atlanta.
Looking to live in the Birmingham area? Here’s a look at the five most popular neighborhoods and their average monthly rent:
Five Points South – $1,289
Highland Park – $1,255
Downtown Birmingham – $1,295
Spring Lake – $885
Redmont Park – $1,261
