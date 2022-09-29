People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

THIS WEEKEND…BUBBA WALLACE AND TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY AT RAILROAD PARK!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**SEARCHING THE INTERNET SAFELY Class at the Five Points West Library, 9:30 – 11 a.m

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**12 ELEVEN at the Nick.

**BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…THE FALL REFRAME, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art for a fun evening of art celebrating the new season of programs and exhibitions. FREE.

**MOVIES IN AVONDALE PARK, every Thursday in September, 6 p.m.

**EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.

**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

**KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY hosted by DJ SHAY at Eighty Eight on Magnolia Avenue.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**JOCELYN AND CHRIS at The Nick.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**HERE COMES THE MUMMIES – THE PYRAMID SCREAM TOUR at Iron City.

**YUNG VOKALZ at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**59TH BLUFF PARK ART SHOW, 9 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**FLORENCE DORE (with members of DBS and SON VOLT) with REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.

**THE LOCKED BAND at Perfect Note.

**REGGAE, 8 p.m. at Bosses Private Lounge.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with KYLE KIMBRELL and GIRL’s ROUND with Host ANNA HOPE 1 Year at the Nick.

**TEDDY SWIMS at Iron City.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS at Red Mountain Park.

**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7-10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SHADOW WORK with SUNDAY COMICS & COMMON NOBLE at The Nick.

**JERKIN’ WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday at Bosses Private Lounge.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**THE HANGOVERS, HYPERSPACE & PEDESTRIAN UNREST at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**VEERS WITH RADIO DECAY AND CREEPER THE DOG at The Nick.

**TAB BENOIT WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE… Around the state and the world…

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**TOMORROW…BUBBA WALLACE ALABAMA NATIVE AT RAILROAD PARK FRIDAY- A community block party is hosted by 23XI Racing driver and Alabama native Bubba Wallace at Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham TOMORROW, September 30.

The event will precede two days of NASCAR Playoffs racing action at Talladega Superspeedway, culminating Sunday, Oct. 2, with the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, which Wallace is the defending champion. Bubba’s Block Party is a community-focused NASCAR initiative that aims to drive awareness, access and engagement to the sport among the Black community while generating excitement around the race weekend. The family-friendly event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bubba’s Block Party is open to the public and is a family friendly event suited for children ages 4 and up. For more information and to RSVP visit bubbasblockparty.com.

AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

**ODDS-ON-FAVORITES TO WIN ON SUNDAY -The odds-on favorites to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway are a ’Who’s Who’ among NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders. In fact, the top six are drivers chasing the coveted crown of ‘2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.’ Twelve times in the history of Talladega has a driver won his first NASCAR Cup Series career victory, the last by defending YellaWood 500 Champion Bubba Wallace. If looking for a driver to pull off the feat again this year, all you have to do is look at drivers who have won in the Cup Series at the 33-degree banked track, but also in other series. Six Drivers at +1200 include Former TSS Winners’ Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, along with William Byron and Kyle Larson.

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY 2023 SCHEDULES – NASCAR Cup Series is APRIL 23 and OCTOBER 1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is APRIL 22. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is SEPTEMBER 30. All the incredible traditions fans know and love such as camping, the Saturday Night Concert, the Big One on the Blvd (spring GEICO 500) in the infield, the unique social atmosphere, tailgating, parties, kids programming and just plain family fun along with much more will be back in ’23. Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

**BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL is October 7-9 at Barber Motorsports Park with Swap Meet, Fan Zone and Demo Rides.

FOR BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY LOVERS …

**THE WITNESS BEARERS, TODAY, 6:30 p.m. at East Village Arts, 7611 1st Avenue North featuring ASHLEY M. JONES, SONOVIA MUHAMMAD, L. LAMAR WILSON, YOGI DADA and BETH STEWART. This is a 100 THOUSAND FOR POETS FOR CHANGE BIRMINGHAM event.

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**OPERA SHOTS, TODAY, 6 p.m. at The Hill Opera Center Parking Lot. FREE. Bring your refreshments, lawn chairs and coolers for this casual pop-up concert held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of Opera. There will be surprise guest artist presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater.

**LITTLE RED’s MOST UNUSUAL DAY, October 15, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Avondale Amphitheater. This is a hilarious and adorable retelling of the Little Red Riding hood story brought to life. This children’s opera is brimming with fun and laughs with Little Red, her mom and granny, Forest Ranger Dudley and the sneaky wolf Mr. Big Bad as they discover the importance of being kind to others and always doing the right things. Call (205) 322-6737 or go to OperaBirmingham.org.

AT UAB…

**ARTIST THORNTON DIAL, SR. EXHIBITION IN ALABAMA AT AEIVA… PLUS – Thornton Dial Sr. was a pioneering vernacular artist known for using discarded materials and found objects to create sculptures and densely layered assemblages. The exhibition is timed to coincide with what would have been Dial’s 94th birthday, Sept. 10. The retrospective presents many works by Dial that have never been exhibited or published. Several special events are planned as part of the exhibition’s programming at UAB. Along with the major exhibition at AEIVA, two companion exhibitions present the most comprehensive examination of Dial’s work ever presented in Alabama. “Anyone Can Move a Mountain” at Maus Contemporary will feature works by the artists commissioned to write for AEIVA’s catalog, and “I, Too, Am Thornton Dial” at the Samford University Gallery will focus on Dial’s extraordinary works on paper.

AT BCRI…

**BCRI 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Don’t miss the commemoration of The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s grand opening on Friday, November 18th! Culminating a week of festivities, the celebration will feature a night of great conversations, performances, reflection and a one-night-only special exhibit highlighting thirty years of archival acquisitions and exquisite programs. Take part in the festivities as they present the 2022 Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award and other honors.

**UAB NEW 2022-23 SEASON PLAYS – Here is a list of the 2022 and 2023 Plays for the coming season at UAB Department of Theatre: October 12-16 – A NEW BRAIN, November 9-12 and 16-19 – SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, February 22-26 – ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, March 6-10 – SANCTUARY CITY, and April 12-16 – INTO THE WOODS. Look for more soon.

FOR MEN AND FOOD LOVERS…

**THE BRUH BRUNCH – The Bruh Brunch ‘Because Bruhs Can Brunch Too’ is Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bar Sebastian located in Michael’s Restaurant on the Roof.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**CCDN FOOD HUB WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.

**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, in October.

FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…

**TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY TIGERS HOMECOMING starts this weekend through next weekend. October 2-8 in Nashville TN. The Big Game is between TSU and Bethune-Cookman (Look for more)

**TUSKEGEE GOLDEN TIGERS AND MOREHOUSE MAROON TIGERS CLASSIC is next weekend. Game is Saturday at Legion Field, 7 p.m. FRIDAY – The Block Party, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in front of City Hall with food trucks and live entertainment. Tailgating at Legion Field, 12 p.m. and JEEZY Concert at 7 p.m. at Boutwell Aud. SATURDAY – UNCF WALK FOR EDUCATION, 7:30 a.m. registration and Walk at 8:30 a.m. at Railroad Park. FAN ZONE at Legion Field is 5 – 7 p.m. The Classic Game is at 7 p.m. at Legion Field

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH …SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

AT THE BJCC…

**ROYAL COMEDY 2022 is October 21 at the BJCC with DON DC CURRY, BRUCE BRUCE, SOMMORE, LAVELL CRAWFORD and HENRY WELCH.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC WEEKEND…

**OCTOBER 28 – THE RETURN OF FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE, also featuring REGINA BELLE, FREDDIE JACKSON, SHIRLEY MURDOCK and LENNY WILLIAMS.

**OCTOBER 29- MCC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

**BATTLE OF THE BANDS – ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets and AAMU’s Marching Maroon and White bands will ‘show out’ during halftime. The game starts at 2:30 p.m.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

