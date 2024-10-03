PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**51st ANNUAL GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL, TODAY through SATURDAY, 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at 307 19th Street So.

**TASTE OF HOOVER 2024, 5-8 p.m. at Aldridge Gardens.

**RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE DUO, 7 p.m. at The Marble Ring.

**PATSY’S PLAYHOUSE BURLESQUE KARAOKE at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE MOSS at Saturn.

**MIDLAND: THE GET LUCKY TOUR w/ ELVIE SHANE + CARTER FAITH at Avondale Brewing CO.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**TALIB KWELI at Iron City.

**GUILLOTINE, SHADOWS OF THE WIND AND MECHANYZED at the Nick.

**VAMPIRE RAVE at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**61st ANNUAL BLUFF PARK ART SHOW 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Cloudland Drive, Hoover.

**BLUES AT THE BALLPARK, NOON – 6 p.m. at Rickwood Park with MS. JOHNNIE NATHAN, KID SLY, KEITH JOHNSON & THE BIG MUDDY, PIPER & THE HARD TIMES and Soul Blues legend JOHNNY RAWLS.

**ISLA-WEEN at Saturn.

**CAMPANULA, WYNTON EXISTING AND MEDICINE BUS at The Nick Rocks.

**MILLENIUM GREY, HILL ST., and STARFIRE at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with DJ ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

** RAILROAD PARK PICNIC to CELEBRATE BIRMINGHAM. FREE FUN for all ages. Enjoy live music, food and family-friendly fun.

**THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES, 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BONNER BLACK with ABIGAIL VIRGINIA at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**THE WAYMORES with ZACH & CHEYLOE at the Nick Rocks.

**HOCUS POCUS DRAG BRUNCH at StarDome Comedy Club.

**SOUTHERN COMEDY CONCERT hosted by Comedian Narrator BENNIE MAC with MR. BIG TRUCK DRIA, BIG RO WILLIAMS, BIG 251 and CAM 2 STUPID at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**INAYAH at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**FOZZY 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR with THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR and CLOZURE at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**TRICK OR TREAT at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**VIOLENT FEMMES at Avondale Brewing Co.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**DARK NATION TOUR 2024: 2 SHADOWS with CHANGE MY BRAIN WITH CAKES at The Nick Rocks.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**MX LONELY with MOOD ROOM, TROOPER and HOCKY at Saturn.

**CANNONS at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**MOJOJAND, PORTICO AND THE RUGS at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BENNIE MAC – PUT THE FAN IN THE WINDOW edition with KEISHA McCALL, FRIAN THOMAS, LATOYA TENNILLE and BAMA BEAR hosted by Comedian Narrator BENNIE MAC.

**ZOSO – THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE at iron City.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**LUMASI at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**DEVIN THE DUDE at Iron City.

**UNIVERSAL FUNK ORCHESTRA, ZENITH, WITCHSTATIC and TWOFIVE COLLECTIVE at the Nick.

**KASHUS CULPEPPER – HOWLIN UNDER THE HARVEST MOON TOUR at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**COSMIC CHARLIE at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO USE…

**REGIONS BANK IS VOLUNTEER SPONSOR FOR THE MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Regions Bank becomes the first Official Volunteer Partner at the 83rd McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola on October 26. Regions will support the recruitment and coordination of volunteers that are essential to a successful event. Volunteers will assist with activities, events, game-day operations, fan engagement and hospitality. This provides an opportunity for Regions Bank associates, alumni groups, students and the community to participate in the event. The event takes place at Legion Field in Birmingham and draws people from around the country that love football making this the largest Black college and university football game in the country. For more information, go to www.magiccityclassic.com.

NEWS TO KNOW…

**AARP VIRTUAL CONCERT, October 10, 8 p.m. celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with CIMAFUNK. Register at aarpconcerts.org/cimafunk.

**OPERA BIRMINGHAM – THE LITTLEST MERMAID is October 18th, 10 a.m. and 19th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Avondale Amphitheater in Avondale Park. For more, go to www.operabirmingham.org.

**SELMA TO MONTGOMERY NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL is hosting a “Making a Difference Through Interpretation” training course October 22-24. The course uses cognitive psychology practices to help staff, volunteers, concessioners, partners and interns develop programs that are thematic, organized, relevant and enjoyable (TORE). The course has components on customer service, SLOW method and theme development. The course helps refine and refresh the interpretation toolkits and will help anyone to provide better programs for the public. The training is funded by the Trail and at no cost to participants. If interested: https://forms.office.com/g/EpFOyZAVni. Training is In-Person at the Selma to Montgomery National historic Trail/Montgomery interpretative Center, 7002 US Highway 80 West, Hayneville, Al 36040. For more information, contact Shirley_k_baxter@nps.gov.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**OPERA BIRMINGHAM is gearing up for its new season and looking ahead. Here is what they have planned. RUSALKA: THE LITTLEST MERMAID (October 18 and 19 in Avondale Park), SOUNDS OF THE SEASON (December 15) at Brock Recital Hall at Samford University, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (April 5 and 6) at DJD Theatre at ASFA and VOCAL COMPETITION CONCERT (April 27) at B&A Warehouse. Look for more soon.

**UAB ALYS STEPHENS CENTER AND ARTPLAY’s FAMILY PROGRAMMING – The season starts with ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT on OCTOBER 20 when fans can watch the film while singing along to their favorite songs that are performed live by a band. Then, new for families is the Pay What you Choose option such as Opera Birmingham’s THE LITTLEST MERMAID on NOVEMBER 3 and YULETIDE IN DOGTOWN on DECEMBER 7-8. ArtPlay will host two free family days with the annual ArtPlay HALLOWEEN BASH on OCTOBER 19 and the HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE on DECEMBER 6 when the 2025 summer musical theater camps will be announced. ARTPLAY SPRING 2025 CLASSES will include topics such as musical theater, dance, visual arts, writing and more to kick off in MARCH. FAMILY FUN continues MARCH 20 with VELOCITY IRISH DANCE for the next generation in Irish tap. SPRING AT ARTPLAY is MAY 10, from 1-4 p.m. with a day of creativity and fun as families explore a world of art activities for kids where imaginations can run wild. ARTPLAY SUMMER CAMPS 2025 will be announced in MARCH for musical theater and visual arts.

FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS…

**ALABAMA COLLEGE AND CAREER ACCESS PROGRAM is hosting its 14th Annual Alabama College Scholarship and Career Expo, November 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham and at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Students from everywhere will be prepared to meet with college recruiters and career technical education professionals to explore options after graduating. Each will have copies of their high school transcript, ACT scores, resumes and references letters. Go to: www.myaccap.org for more.

THINGS TO DO…in town and around the state…

**OCTOBER 5 – CERAMIC HAND-BUILDING CLASS: Create Functional Pottery with Cheryl Lewis, 10 a.m. – Noon at Space One Eleven.

**OCTOBER 12 – 6th ANNUAL LULA K. JORDAN BBQ COOK-OFF COMPETITION, 12 noon – 4 p.m. at 129 60th Street North. For more, call 205-595-8156.

**OCTOBER 12 – ALABAMA FARMERS MARKET FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Finley Market with live music, food, inflatables, games, pumpkin patch, face painting, outdoor flea Market.

**OCTOBER 20 – 7th ANNUAL MAGIC CITY MAC+ CHEESE FESTIVAL, 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company. There will be music by SOUTHERN CHOICE, a kid’s zone with balloon artists, face painting and more. Cheesiest Pet costume contest is being held for the first time. Submit your photos via social media for first, second and third prize on the day of the festival. This is a communitygriefsupport.org/macfest/ event. For more, apope@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-870-8667.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

AT THE ALABAMA GULF COAST…

**OCTOBER 10-13 – The ANNUAL NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores. Find great artisan booths, exciting family activities, live music and delicious seafood fresh from the Gulf.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Film Center + Cinema …

**THIS WEEKEND – THE WILD ROBOT, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Directed by Chris Sanders.

**THIS WEEKEND…JOKER: FOLIE A’Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Brenda Gleeson. Directed by Todd Phillips.

**TODAY – THE SUBSTANCE starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. Directed by Coralle Fargeat.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

