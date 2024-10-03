Own Your Successes, as Well as Your Failures

It’s probably one of the most liberating sentiments statements and ideas that I’ve ever had: I own it all. What do I mean? Mistakes, losses and missteps, I own them all, as well as the successes, the gigantic leaps forward, and the promotions.

It’s at a point where now that I’m in my 50’s and being “grown grown,” I believe that accountability for myself is one of the strongest attributes that push me forward. Side note, for those of you who may be wondering why I chose the word “grown grown.” It is a level above being just grown, meaning maturity is set in and I’m expected to make better choices or understand the repercussions from not making those good choices.

But back to regularly scheduled programming.

It may seem strange to take responsibility for failure, and for that responsibility to free you, but that’s exactly what it’s done for me. And I’m now going to turn the mirror around and ask you to look. Have you owned your failures as well as your successes? Are you taking accountability for your losses as well as your gigantic leaps forward? If not, that may explain some of the mental challenges, or other challenges in life that you’re experiencing.

Here’s the deal: I’m not saying that any of this is pretty. I’m not saying it’s an easy process, either. But if you want freedom and to walk in peacefulness, then I believe it is necessary. Let me add this balanced ideal, too.

I’m not saying that things were not done wrongfully to you by others. I’m not saying that other people were not in assistance in any sort of negative that’s come to you. But I do believe at the end of the day, and at some point in our lives, we must own our role and our part in our story. It may be uncomfortable, and it may be challenging.

But here’s what I do know. When you own your path and when you square up and face it, it allows you the stamina and the wherewithal to move forward into your future in a clear conscience. We cannot change the past, but we can use it as a tool to make better decisions for us and for those connected to us in the future.

Blessings and always remember, I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

