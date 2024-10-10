PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH!! ENJOY!!

TODAY…

**AARP VIRTUAL CONCERT, 8 p.m. celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with CIMAFUNK. Register at aarpconcerts.org/cimafunk.

**MOJOHAND, PORTICO AND THE RUGS at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ZOSO – THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE at iron City.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**LUMASI at Avondale Brewing Co.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing..

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**DEVIN THE DUDE at Iron City.

**UNIVERSAL FUNK ORCHESTRA, ZENITH, WITCHSTATIC and TWOFIVE COLLECTIVE at the Nick.

**KASHUS CULPEPPER – HOWLIN’ UNDER THE HARVEST MOON TOUR at Saturn. Alabama born country crooner sings country, soul, blues, folk and rock around the world.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**COSMIC CHARLIE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**NIGHTCLUB: MELLOW MELLON at Avondale Brewing Co.

SATURDAY…

**6th ANNUAL LULA K. JORDAN BBQ COOK-OFF COMPETITION, 12 Noon – 4 p.m. at 129 60th Street North. For more, call 205-595-8156.

**ALABAMA FARMERS MARKET FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Finley Market with live music, food, inflatables, games, pumpkin patch, face painting, outdoor flea Market.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**ROB LEINES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KYLE KIMBRELL Free Show at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**A TRIBUTE TO KRIS KRISTOFFERSON – Free Show at the Nick Rocks.

**BIT BRIGADE performs SUPER MARIO WORLD and F-ZERO Live at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**JOE P with ANNA SHOEMAKER at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**ATMOSPHERE – The Traveling Forever Tour with NOFUN, and REVERIE at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**DIRTY HONEY: CAN’T FIND THE BRAKES TOUR at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SAM WILLIAMS with JUSTIN CROSS at The Nick Rocks.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED!, Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC at Saturn.

**LIVE NATION presents ASKING ALEXANDRIA at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ROCK BOTTOM STRING BAND & REDDIX- YOUNG at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LIVE NATION presents 49 WINCHESTER – LEAVIN’THIS HOLLER TOUR at iron City.

**AVERY ANNA at Saturn.

**WILSON SPRINGS HOTEL w/CONRAD MOORE at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**OCTOBER 18 – A SPECIAL SONG FOR OUR SPECIAL CHILDREN GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT, 6:30 p.m., at More Than Conquerors Faith Church with JEKALYN CARR and LEGENDAY VANESSA BELL ARMSTRONG.

**THE MOTET + KELLER WILLIAMS at Iron City.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**DANCE YRSELF CLEAN: AN INDIE DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**THE ROCKY HORROR MASQUERADE BALL at Avondale Brewing Co.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC NEWS…

**REGIONS BANK IS VOLUNTEER SPONSOR FOR THE MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Regions Bank becomes the first Official Volunteer Partner at the 83rd McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola on October 26. Regions will support the recruitment and coordination of volunteers that are essential to a successful event. Volunteers will assist with activities, events, game-day operations, fan engagement and hospitality. This provides an opportunity for Regions Bank associates, alumni groups, students and the community to participate in the event. The event takes place at Legion Field in Birmingham and draws people from around the country that love football making this the largest Black College and University football game in the country. For more information, go to www.magiccityclassic.com.

**OCTOBER 19 – CLASSIC FUN RUN is at City Walk Bham, at 8 a.m. with American Diabetes Association for an Inaugural 2 Mile Walk Run and is open to every one of all abilities.

**OCTOBER 20 – MAGIC CITY GOSPEL FEST, 6 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Wesley, Sr. Pastor featuring JOSH COPELAND, KIRISMA EVANS, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Choir, Miles College Choir, Lawson State College Choir, Bryant Thompson & Voices of Victory and the Birmingham Community Mass Choir.

**OCTOBER 22 – LET LOOSE IN THE LIBRARY, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Downtown Library on Park Place.

**OCTOBER MAGIC CITY CLASSIC COMMUNITY AWARDS RECEPTION, Noon – 4 p.m. at the Arlington House. FREE. Bring your Lawn Chair.

**OCTOBER 24 – ROYAL MIXER, 8 p.m. at Michaels Restaurant & Bar with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, DJ NEW ERA and DJ JAMAR.

**OCTOBER 24 – FANTASIA LIVE! at Railroad Park for the MCC TAILGATE FESTIVAL. FREE.

**OCTOBER 24 – SWV at Railroad Park for the MCC Tailgate Festival. Bring your lawn chair.

**OCTOBER 25 – FRIDAY NIGHT SOIREE, at Paper Doll with DJ JACK BENNY and DJ NEW ERA.

**OCTOBER 26 -TAILGATE PARTY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Historic Legion Field.

**OCTOBER 26 – 83rd MAGIC CITY CLASSIC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Historic Legion Field.

NEWS TO KNOW…

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, ART AND PERFORMING ART…

OPERA BIRMINGHAM NEW SEASON…

**OCTOBER 18 and 19 – OPERA BIRMINGHAM starts the season with RUSALKA: THE LITTLEST MERMAID, 10 a.m. and 19th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Avondale Amphitheater in Avondale Park. For more, go to www.operabirmingham.org.

THEN… looking ahead. Here is what they have planned. – SOUNDS OF THE SEASON (December 15) at Brock Recital Hall at Samford University, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (April 5 and 6) at DJD Theatre at ASFA and VOCAL COMPETITION CONCERT (April 27) at B&A Warehouse. Look for more soon.

UAB’S NEW SEASON…

**OCTOBER 20 – UAB ALYS STEPHENS CENTER AND ARTPLAY’s FAMILY PROGRAMMING season starts with ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT on when fans can watch the film while singing along to their favorite songs that are performed live by a band. Then, new for families is the Pay What you Choose option such as Opera Birmingham’s THE LITTLEST MERMAID on NOVEMBER 3 and YULETIDE IN DOGTOWN on DECEMBER 7-8. ArtPlay will host two free family days with the annual ArtPlay HALLOWEEN BASH on OCTOBER 19 and the HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE on DECEMBER 6 when the 2025 summer musical theater camps will be announced. ARTPLAY SPRING 2025 CLASSES will include topics such as musical theater, dance, visual arts, writing and more to kick off in MARCH. FAMILY FUN continues MARCH 20 with VELOCITY IRISH DANCE for the next generation in Irish tap. SPRING AT ARTPLAY is MAY 10, from 1-4 p.m. with a day of creativity and fun as families explore a world of art activities for kids where imaginations can run wild. ARTPLAY SUMMER CAMPS 2025 will be announced in MARCH for musical theater and visual arts.

FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS…

**OCTOBER 20 – PATHWAY TO SUCCESS, 1 – 5 p.m. at The FORUM at BJCC with College Preparation Best Practices, Navigating College Life, Early College Scholarship Opportunities. Register at www.southernscholarsshowcase.org.

**NOVEMBER 1 – ALABAMA COLLEGE AND CAREER ACCESS PROGRAM is hosting its 14th Annual Alabama College Scholarship and Career Expo, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham and at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Students from everywhere will be prepared to meet with college recruiters and career technical education professionals to explore options after graduating. Each will have copies of their high school transcript, ACT scores, resumes and references letters. Go to: www.myaccap.org for more.

THINGS TO DO or know…in town, around the state…and a L’il of NEW YORK CITY…

**OCTOBER 20 – 7th ANNUAL MAGIC CITY MAC+ CHEESE FESTIVAL, 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company. There will be music by SOUTHERN CHOICE, a kid’s zone with balloon artists, face painting and more. Cheesiest Pet costume contest is being held for the first time. Submit your photos via social media for first, second and third prize on the day of the festival. This is a communitygriefsupport.org/macfest/ event. For more, apope@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-870-8667.

**OCTOBER 26 – ROCK QUINTET GOOSE performs at Avondale Brewing Co. GOOSE is: Rick Mitarontonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspacj (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums).

**NOVEMBER 8 – GUITARIST JONTAVIOUS WILLIS at Woodlawn Theater

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

AT THE ALABAMA GULF COAST…

**THIS WEEKEND – The ANNUAL NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL is on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores. Find great artisan booths, exciting family activities, live music and delicious seafood fresh from the Gulf.

IN SELMA, ALABAMA…

**SELMA TO MONTGOMERY NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL is hosting a “Making a Difference Through Interpretation” training course October 22-24. The course uses cognitive psychology practices to help staff, volunteers, concessioners, partners and interns develop programs that are thematic, organized, relevant and enjoyable (TORE). The course has components on customer service, SLOW method and theme development. The course helps refine and refresh the interpretation toolkits and will help anyone to provide better programs for the public. The training is funded by the Trail and at no cost to participants. If interested: https://forms.office.com/g/EpFOyZAVni. Training is In-Person at the Selma to Montgomery National historic Trail/Montgomery interpretative Center, 7002 US Highway 80 West, Hayneville, Al 36040. For more information, contact Shirley_k_baxter@nps.gov.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema …

**TODAY – SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE – UPSIDE DOWN KARAOKE. Free.

**THIS WEEKEND – THE WILD ROBOT, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Directed by Chris Sanders.

**THIS WEEKEND…JOKER: FOLIE A’ Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Brenda Gleeson. Directed by Todd Phillips.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

