Tailgating for Homecoming and Other Big Games in October

Scheduled college homecomings in the month of October on the weekends are plentiful not to mention the upcoming Magic City Classic on the 26th. That’s the most popular HBCU Classic in the nation and October is the most popular homecoming month throughout our country. Many will travel by car and others by plane, but many will travel in RVs.

Most of these RVs will park in a designated parking spot adjacent to the various stadiums hosting the homecoming game. The individuals in the RVs will set up tents beside other locals and create a tailgating zone filled with fun, food and fans.

Pre-game tailgating offers the opportunity to bond with fellow sports fans over the grill and cold beverages, but there are a few hazards which should not be overlooked. This week’s safety article will continue narrowing its focus on tailgating safety. Our focus last week was on grilling safety. We will continue to expound on this topic.

Many of your tailgating guests will be hungry and begging for your famous grilled meat; it’s tempting to take it off the grill before it’s completely done but doing so is a recipe for disaster. Although meat will continue to cook for a short while after it’s removed from the flame, you should follow well-established guidelines to be sure it is fit to eat. Therefore, make sure you are fully acquainted with these essential guidelines.

Keep an instant-read food thermometer with your tailgating kit and follow temperature guidelines to make sure your food is safely cooked. See these guidelines below:

• Ground meats should reach an internal temperature of at least 160°F

• Steaks should reach at least 145°F

• Pork chops need a temperature of at least 160° F

• Chicken should reach at least 180°F

If you feel that the temperatures are too much to remember, just arm yourself with an instant-read food thermometer and download the MeatTemps App. This way you will never have to worry about under-cooking meat ever again. Your guests will be thankful.

Also keep a fire extinguisher on hand. Most veteran tailgaters know how to prepare for the worst. When grilling, make sure you have a fire extinguisher close by. Do not leave it packed in your car/truck. It should be within hands reach. Besides, even if you do not need it, another tailgater might.

If you are grilling with coal, be sure to douse them with water and let them cool completely before placing them in a container to discard or pack in your vehicle. Be sure the container is heat resistant.

Keeping an Eye on Safety will assist with creating a safe and healthy tailgating party.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

