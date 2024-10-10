Home Quotes of Note “As our Birmingham community continues to grapple with the horrific impacts of... Quotes of Note “As our Birmingham community continues to grapple with the horrific impacts of gun violence, there is no better time to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are safe and secure on campus.” By Birmingham Times - October 10, 2024 160 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp REP. TERRI SEWELL ON THE $850,000 SECURED FOR MILES COLLEGE IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, OCT. 5. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...