Home Quotes of Note “As our Birmingham community continues to grapple with the horrific impacts of...

“As our Birmingham community continues to grapple with the horrific impacts of gun violence, there is no better time to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are safe and secure on campus.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
160
0

REP. TERRI SEWELL ON THE $850,000 SECURED FOR MILES COLLEGE IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, OCT. 5.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR