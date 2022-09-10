Rep. Sewell Announces $3M for Former N. Birmingham School Site

The Birmingham Times

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell on Friday was joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, residents and state and local leaders to announce $3 million in federal funding for the North Birmingham Community Development Rehabilitation Project.

Sewell delivered this financial assistance—which she secured in the Fiscal Year 2022 Government Funding Package—to the City of Birmingham via a check for $3 million. It will be used to redevelop the former North Birmingham Elementary School and address long-standing environmental concerns.

“Today, government is working on behalf of the people of North Birmingham!” said Sewell. “This community has suffered from environmental injustice for far too long, and the people of North Birmingham know just how critical it is that we invest in clean-up and revitalization.

“This $3 million in federal funding will make a big difference for this community by helping to redevelop the former North Birmingham Elementary School and address long-standing environmental concerns. I fought hard to secure this critical federal assistance in this year’s government funding package, and I’m so excited to see it come to our community. I’ll continue working to make our communities cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant here in the 7th Congressional District.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin called it a “great day for the people of North Birmingham. North Birmingham has suffered from environmental injustice for over a century. These resources will help in righting some of the wrongs from decades of neglect.”

The mayor grew up in North Birmingham. “I lived here, went to school here and know that justice is long overdue. Today says that we have not been forgotten. Thank you, Congresswoman Terri Sewell, for always supporting the people of Birmingham.”

Funding to redevelop the former North Birmingham Elementary School is part of the over $8 million that Sewell secured in the FY2022 government funding package for community projects in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. These projects respond directly to some of the most pressing needs in Alabama’s communities and will help reverse decades of disinvestment.

