Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to JeffCo Judgeship

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year.

The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately.

“As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama,” Ivey stated in her appointment letter to Ruffin May dated Oct. 21.

The Jefferson County Judicial Commission on Sept. 30 submitted Ruffin May’s name, along with two others, as candidates for Ivey to consider.

Ruffin May, who won the Democratic nomination for the judgeship in May with about 73 percent of the vote, has served as a Senior Trial Referee in Jefferson County Family Court, according to her campaign website. She faced no opposition for the seat in the upcoming November general election and will serve a full six-year term.

She received her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Alabama where she served on the Frederick Douglass Moot Court Team and the Bench and Bar Legal Honor Society. She served more than 20 years as a practicing attorney in Birmingham. She has two adult children and a grandchild, according to her website.

Master Plan unveiled for Birmingham Civil Rights Monument

alabamanewscenter.com

Five years after its creation, the National Park Service (NPS) is ready for the public to weigh in on its proposed management plan and environmental assessment for the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument as the city prepares for an influx of visitors next year – the 60th anniversary of the climactic civil rights events that took place in Birmingham in 1963.

Public comments will be accepted through Nov. 21. The plan can be seen at, and public comments submitted through, the NPS management plan website www.nps.gov. Comments can be sent via mail to: Superintendent Kristofer Butcher, Attn: Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument General Management Plan, National Park Service, 1914 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 440, Birmingham, AL 35203.

NPS officials have identified the historic A.G. Gaston Motel, which is undergoing a comprehensive restoration, as the “anchor property” for the National Monument located, primarily, just west of the downtown Birmingham business district. Other important sites that are part of the monument include 16th Street Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church in the city’s Collegeville neighborhood, Kelly Ingram Park, St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Masonic Temple Building and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

According to the NPS news release, the master plan “establishes a management philosophy and framework for future decision-making at the park. The plan incorporates recommendations for use of the A.G. Gaston Motel for NPS operations and visitor services; addresses future development needs; and serves as the implementation plan for the desired conditions and management strategies identified during the plan development process.”

UAB Medicine listed among “Most Wired” hospitals

uab.news

UAB Medicine has again been named one of the nation’s leaders in the use of information technology in health care by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Both UAB Hospital and UAB Medicine’s ambulatory clinics were cited for achieving Level 9 status in CHIME’s 2022 Digital Health Most Wired survey.

CHIME recognized 70 hospitals and 60 ambulatory facilities nationwide for achieving Level 9 status in 2022. No other health care organization in Alabama achieved Level 9 status. CHIME’s Most Wired list acknowledges health care organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry.

The mission of the CHIME Most Wired program is to elevate the health and health care of communities around the world through the optimal use of information technology. The annual survey is designed to identify and recognize health care organizations that exemplify best practices through their adoption, implementation and use of information technology.

According to CHIME, hospitals and health systems at the forefront of using health care IT to improve the delivery of care have maximized the benefits of foundational technologies and are embracing new technologies that support population management and value-based care.

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serve as a comprehensive digital health checkup for health care organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading health care providers as they reinvent health care for a new century.

Learn more about the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and related sites here. To request more information from NPS about the management plan, email BICR_Information@nps.gov.

