Sharpe-Jefferson: Permission to Live

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

There’s nothing like a piece of bad news to make you really appreciate all the things that are going right in your life. But let me be clear, right doesn’t mean perfect.

That doesn’t mean I’m wishing any bad news upon you, I simply want you to realize that many of us have it much better than we could ever imagine.

Yet still, we are waiting on something to get better. Or even worse, we’re waiting on someone to give us permission to really live.

Consider this a heads up. You’ll never get this moment back and, in some cases, we may never get an opportunity back. But still, we wait.

So, this is where the coach comes front and center and I’ll directly ask you, what are you waiting on to enjoy life? Or who are you waiting on to give you permission to live?

Let me break it down even more. Whom are you waiting on to take the trip or ask you out on a date? Would it really hurt you to book the flight and explore or even take yourself on a date?

What conditions are you awaiting to write the book or begin the next business venture? The worst part is not waiting but seeing someone else take your idea and move on it.

What social events are you passing up because you’re not at your ideal weight or have money for new clothes? Are we really that superficial that we ignore the value of networking and supporting local social events because of our own perceived insufficiency?

You get my point.

Life happens, but still, we wait. Time keeps ticking, and we keep waiting. Others progress and we reluctantly celebrate them, and then we wait some more.

Please, enough of this already. I’m asking – better yet challenging – you today. Let’s get up and go.

The only shot we have guaranteed is this moment so what can it hurt to take full advantage of it? I’d rather take the shot and completely miss rather than never take the shot at all.

I emphatically encourage you to do what’s on your heart. Move on it and stop waiting. You never know what beautiful roads and relationships await you.

As always, I’m enthusiastically cheering for you and remember, you got this!

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

