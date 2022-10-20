Sharpe-Jefferson: The Seasons Change, You Should Too

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

I chuckled when I thought about the encouraging information I’d share in this week’s column because I suspect many of you won’t find it one bit funny.

Still, it must be said. It likely won’t amuse you. It could even annoy you. And, on some levels, it could spark anger.

Some of you know exactly what you should be doing in this season, but you are refusing to do it. So, being the veteran journalist that I am, I like to ask direct, thought-provoking questions.

What instruction are you ignoring? What idea are you refusing to launch? What step are you neglecting to take or alter?

Just as there are natural seasons that change, seasons also change in our lives and we’d be all the wiser to recognize and heed them.

What worked back in the day won’t make it today. So, my simple encouragement to you today is to just do it. And only you can answer what “it” truly means for you.

You don’t have another moment to waste or miss any opportunities that are before you. But let me tell you what happens.

We get an instruction or an unction even to make a change in our lives, which, by the way, will come at the worst possible time.

For example, ever get a report from your doctor to lose some pounds right during the fall and holiday season? And you think, “Doesn’t he realize that this is the worst possible time to lose weight?”

So what do you do? What every person is tempted to do – delay the inevitable path of weight loss. Great goal, but wrong time is what you’re thinking.

But here’s the other part. You may have even known that was coming, but instead of making the choice to change, you just kept prolonging the inevitable.

So today, I’m calling you and I to vibrate on a higher level. Let’s just do it.

Make the change. Adjust your thinking. Create that new habit.

Let’s eliminate the excuses when it comes to making a change to better our lives.

Because here’s another element to all of this, it’s never just about you and I. There are others who are depending on us.

Find the strength. Look deep within. Think through how much better your life will be by implementing this change, and how much you can positively influence others.

Then take a leap of faith and just do it. Once you get in action, it sets off a perpetual motion of support which, although you have yet to see, will surely manifest if only you believe. Have faith in you.

Know that I’m cheering for you and if you need that extra motivation to make the step, I’m just a phone call or an email away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

